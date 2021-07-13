Marty Stuart Debuts Tom Petty’s Fine Lines Cover Song - Noise11.com

Tom Petty ‘Fault Lines’ is the latest chapter in the slow burn of releases leading up to Marty Stuart’s ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album.

Marty Stuart has been slowly revealing the album one song, one month at a time.

Parallel to the construction of ‘Songs I Sing In the Dark’, Marty Stuart is building Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Pennsylvania in association with Noise11’s New York based Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolos. “It is inspiring to be personally associated with an such an important musician who continues to create and inspire,” Mr. Kontonicolas says. “Marty’s new music has 21st century relevance while his work on the Congress of Country Music will continue to influence future generations for decades to come as well as develop new artists for the genre. As our world opens up, Marty is putting a long overdue focus onto the state of Mississippi by producing a tourism template for the territory through his music currently enjoyed moreso by the cities of Austin and Nashville”.

Nick Kontonicolas and Marty Stuart at Nick’s birthday party 2020.

Tom Petty’s ‘Fault Lines’ featured on Petty’s 13th album ‘Hypnotic Eye’ released in 2014. Petty co-wrote the song with the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. Campbell also wrote Don Henley’s The Boys of Summer’ and Stevie Nicks ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’.

The Noise Network CEO Paul Cashmere said, “With ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ Marty Stuart is building an important American songbook. He doesn’t choose the obvious. Instead, he is educating fans on a deeper level. Like his previous previews ‘Skip A Rope’ by Henson Cargill, Willie Nelson’s ‘One In A Row’ and Crystal Gayle’s ‘Ready For The Times To Get Better’ Marty is curating a playlist of important road-stop moments. Add to that Tom and Mike’s ‘Fault Lines’ and we have another deep cut from America’s music history.

Marty said at his Social’s “I’ve never made any bones about it. I think Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were the greatest rock & roll band that the United States of America has ever produced. They were modern-day gladiators in every sense of the word.”

Marty Stuart will continue to share a song a month leading into the release of ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ later in 2021 as well as continue to share his new songs with our audience.

