 Marvin Gaye Classic ‘What’s Going To’ Set For 50th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11.com
Marvin Gaye Whats Going On

Marvin Gaye Classic ‘What’s Going To’ Set For 50th Anniversary Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2021

in News

Marvin Gaye’s iconic ‘What’s Going On’ was released 21 May 1971. Motown will release a 50th anniversary edition in December.

The new edition has been remastered direct to analogue mastering from the original primary album tape reels set. The new package will include the original album and also six mono single mixes (previously released), and 4 bonus tracks of “What’s Going On?”, one of which is a previously unreleased “stripped” version, all on physical vinyl.

‘What’s Going On’ was Gaye’s 11th album. The album was a concept record creating a narrative about the Vietnam War told from the perspective of a returned War Veteran. The album reached no 6 in the USA.

What’s Going On? (50th Anniversary) – Marvin Gaye

LP1
Side One
01 What’s Going On
02 What’s Happening Brother
03 Flyin’ High (In The Friendly Sky)
04 Save The Children
05God Is Love
06 Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
Side Two
01 Right On
02 Wholy Holy
03 Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

LP2 (Bonus Tracks)
Side One
01 What’s Going On stripped version (Previously Unreleased)
02 What’s Going On mix 1/no strings or horns
03 What’s Going On rhythm & strings instrumental mix
04 Symphony demo version
Side Two (Original Mono Single Mixes)
01 What’s Going On
02 God Is Love
03 Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
04 Sad Tomorrows
05 Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)
06 Wholy Holy

