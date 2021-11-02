Marvin Gaye Classic ‘What’s Going To’ Set For 50th Anniversary Reissue - Noise11.com

Marvin Gaye’s iconic ‘What’s Going On’ was released 21 May 1971. Motown will release a 50th anniversary edition in December.

The new edition has been remastered direct to analogue mastering from the original primary album tape reels set. The new package will include the original album and also six mono single mixes (previously released), and 4 bonus tracks of “What’s Going On?”, one of which is a previously unreleased “stripped” version, all on physical vinyl.

‘What’s Going On’ was Gaye’s 11th album. The album was a concept record creating a narrative about the Vietnam War told from the perspective of a returned War Veteran. The album reached no 6 in the USA.

What’s Going On? (50th Anniversary) – Marvin Gaye

LP1

Side One

01 What’s Going On

02 What’s Happening Brother

03 Flyin’ High (In The Friendly Sky)

04 Save The Children

05God Is Love

06 Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

Side Two

01 Right On

02 Wholy Holy

03 Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

LP2 (Bonus Tracks)

Side One

01 What’s Going On stripped version (Previously Unreleased)

02 What’s Going On mix 1/no strings or horns

03 What’s Going On rhythm & strings instrumental mix

04 Symphony demo version

Side Two (Original Mono Single Mixes)

01 What’s Going On

02 God Is Love

03 Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

04 Sad Tomorrows

05 Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

06 Wholy Holy

