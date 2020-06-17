Matthew Murphy From The Wombats Is Releasing A Solo Album

Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy of The Wombats will release his debut solo album ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’ under the name Love Fame Tragedy.

Murph posted to his Twitter account, “OK, no more smoke and mirrors. ‘5150’ comes next Friday, 19th June The first single of my debut album… but more on that shortly”.

OK, no more smoke and mirrors. '5150' comes next Friday, 19th June 🎉 The first single of my debut album… but more on that shortly. Pre-save now https://t.co/MsrBPjpJ6V pic.twitter.com/zLXTXFymYs — love fame tragedy (@lovefametragedy) June 9, 2020

Murphy has previewed the album with the song ‘5150’.

The Wombats released their last album ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’ in 2018.

Bass player Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis released an EP without Murph as Sunship Balloon in 2019.

