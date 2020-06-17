 Matthew Murphy From The Wombats Is Releasing A Solo Album - Noise11.com
Matt Murphy of The Wombats with Noise11's Ros O'Gorman

Matt Murphy of The Wombats with Noise11's Ros O'Gorman

Matthew Murphy From The Wombats Is Releasing A Solo Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2020

in News

Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy of The Wombats will release his debut solo album ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’ under the name Love Fame Tragedy.

Murph posted to his Twitter account, “OK, no more smoke and mirrors. ‘5150’ comes next Friday, 19th June The first single of my debut album… but more on that shortly”.

Murphy has previewed the album with the song ‘5150’.

The Wombats released their last album ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’ in 2018.

Bass player Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis released an EP without Murph as Sunship Balloon in 2019.

The Wombats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The Wombats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage

