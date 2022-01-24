 Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Aday Speaks - Noise11.com
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Meat Loaf’s Wife Deborah Aday Speaks

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2022

in News

Deborah Aday has remembered her late husband Meat Loaf in an emotional statement.

Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, reportedly died at home from complications of Covid-19 last Thursday. He was 74.

Over the weekend, Deborah – his wife of 15 years – reflected on the last moments of Meat Loaf’s life, which she spent by his side.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching,” she shared in a statement to People. “I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I’ve always called him by his given name because I didn’t see him as ‘Meat.’ I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.

“He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world,” Deborah continued. “As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband.”

Deborah also recalled loving Meat Loaf from the day they met, describing him as her “world”.

“From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn’t hug each other,” she added. “Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other.”

Meat Loaf was also married to Leslie Aday from 1979 until 2001, with whom he shared two daughters.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Wants His Music Removed From Spotify

Neil Young has demanded Spotify executives remove his music from the streaming service due to their partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan.

6 hours ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

19 hours ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

21 hours ago
Daddy Cool Ross Wilson and Ross Hannaford photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time

Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ black and white film clip has been colourized for the very first time.

23 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton has claimed people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been "hypnotised" by public health messaging.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma

Midnight Oil have kick started 2022 with their first show of the year in Tasmania for Mona Foma.

2 days ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

2 days ago