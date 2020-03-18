Melbourne International Jazz Festival Cancelled

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival, due to start on May 29 and due to be announced today, will no longer go ahead.

Had the festival gone ahead the 2020 season would have featured Robert Glasper Trio with the MSO, Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti with the Joe Chindamo Trio, Joey DeFrancesco and our own Joey, Joe Camilleri with the Horn’s of Leroy’s Melbourne Gumbo and special guests.

Remi was also going to reinterpret his electonica set as a jazz performance

Here is the official announcement from the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2020 cancelled

Scheduled to be programmed this winter, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) in its current form will be cancelled in response to ongoing developments regarding the threat of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the MIJF Board of Directors and management have constantly and carefully considered the global developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reviewing the advice provided by the World Health Organisation as well as the Australian and Victorian governments.

MIJF Chair, John Stanhope AM, said, “After much deliberation and heartbreak, it is clear that we must cancel our plans as they currently stand for the festival this year.”

“The festival is investigating alternative performance opportunities for artists throughout the year alongside streaming and broadcast possibilities. Our priority and focus right now is to update our audiences and liaise with our artists as well as our festival partners and venues,” explained Stanhope.

Details about potential future programming will be announced later.

Web melbournejazz.com

Facebook /melbournejazzfestival

Twitter @MelbJazzFest

Instagram @melbjazzfestival

Hashtag #melbjazzfest

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments