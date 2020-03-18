 Melbourne International Jazz Festival Cancelled - Noise11.com
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour in Melbourne at Hamer Hall on Friday 26 May 2017 with Deborah Conway, Colin Hay, Mental As Anything, Black Sorrows.

The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Melbourne International Jazz Festival Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival, due to start on May 29 and due to be announced today, will no longer go ahead.

Had the festival gone ahead the 2020 season would have featured Robert Glasper Trio with the MSO, Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti with the Joe Chindamo Trio, Joey DeFrancesco and our own Joey, Joe Camilleri with the Horn’s of Leroy’s Melbourne Gumbo and special guests.

Remi was also going to reinterpret his electonica set as a jazz performance

Here is the official announcement from the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2020 cancelled

Scheduled to be programmed this winter, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) in its current form will be cancelled in response to ongoing developments regarding the threat of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the MIJF Board of Directors and management have constantly and carefully considered the global developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reviewing the advice provided by the World Health Organisation as well as the Australian and Victorian governments.

MIJF Chair, John Stanhope AM, said, “After much deliberation and heartbreak, it is clear that we must cancel our plans as they currently stand for the festival this year.”

“The festival is investigating alternative performance opportunities for artists throughout the year alongside streaming and broadcast possibilities. Our priority and focus right now is to update our audiences and liaise with our artists as well as our festival partners and venues,” explained Stanhope.

Details about potential future programming will be announced later.

Web melbournejazz.com
Facebook /melbournejazzfestival
Twitter @MelbJazzFest
Instagram @melbjazzfestival
Hashtag #melbjazzfest

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Confirms She Has Covid-19

Australian singer songwriter Thelma Plum has confirmed that she has tested positive to Covid-19.

20 hours ago
The Cat Empire
Groovin’ The Moo Cancelled

Groovin the Moo’s 2020 tour scheduled for this coming April and May will unfortunately not be going ahead as planned.

20 hours ago
Sounds Australia
Sounds Australia Forced To Cancel 3 For The Stream

It is with an extremely heavy heart that Sounds Australia announces the cancellation of Friday’s live-stream event 3 For The Stream.

21 hours ago
Tommy
The Who’s Tommy To Be Staged In Melbourne

Tommy will return to Melbourne in August with seven shows locked in for The Palais, St Kilda.

21 hours ago
Melbourne Recital Centre
Melbourne Recital Centre Guarantees One-Off Payment To Cancelled Musicians and Artists

Melbourne Recital Centre will make a one-off payment to each of the musicians who were booked to play during cancelled performances from 16 March to 13 April.

22 hours ago
The Strokes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Splendour In The Grass Rescheduled To October

The Splendour In The Grass music festival has been moved until October.

1 day ago
Wendy Matthews, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Memo Music Hall Unaffected By Federal Government Mass Audience Restrictions

Memo Music Hall in St Kilda, with a capacity of 400, is not affected by the Federal Government 500-capacity restriction and all shows will proceed as normal.

2 days ago