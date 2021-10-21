Melbourne International Jazz Festival To Go Ahead In December - Noise11.com

Melbourne International Jazz Festival artistic director Michael Tortoni has confirmed that the festival is definitely going ahead for 2021.

Dates are now locked in for Thursday December 2 to Sunday December 5 with a pre-Festival event from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall on 26 November.

The Hamer Hall event will feature arrangements by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra’s Christopher Crenshaw (USA) and Melbourne’s own Vanessa Perica.

“With more than 260 days spent in lockdown it goes without saying that it has been an extraordinarily difficult 18 months for everyone in Melbourne, but in particular, for our live performance communities,” said Melbourne International Jazz Festival artistic director Michael Tortoni.

“So, I am thrilled that after last year’s online event and this year’s postponement, our 24th festival will, finally, be going ahead with a full program of live events. The great Louis Armstrong famously said, “music is life itself” and I am so excited for Melbourne to come alive once more – the fact that the Melbourne International Jazz Festival will play a part in that makes me extraordinarily proud.”

The 2021 line-up features Thando, Vince Jones, Paul Grabowsky, Emma Donovan, Hames James Angus, Kylie Audist, 30/70, Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Alma Zygier and Barney McCall. There is also ‘The Music of Radiohead’ performed by David Quested and Ollie Cox.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. General tickets go on sale 22 October at 9am. For all events check out www.melbournejazz.com

