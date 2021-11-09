 Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Men At Work Business As Usual

Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2021

in News

One of Australia’s most iconic albums, Men At Work ‘Business As Usual’ has turned 40.

‘Business As Usual’ was released on 9 November 1981. The album was a number one record in the USA, UK and Australia and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The first hit from ‘Business as Usual’ was ‘Who Can It Be Now’.

However, it was the second single ‘Down Under’ that gave Men At Work their biggest hit globally.

‘Down Under’ was later the subject of some bullshit legal action that eventually drove the band’s Greg Ham to take his life. After Sydney publishing company Larrikin acquired the rights to the Australian classic ‘Kookaburra Sitting In An Old Gum Tree’, a quiz show question tying ‘Kookaburra’ and ‘Down Under’ together because of the flute solo started legal action against Men At Work. Larrikin claimed ‘Down Under’ breached its now copyright, despite being released decades before the Larrikin ownership. They sued Men At Work and won. Greg Ham, who played the flute solo, was so distraught over the case that in 2012 he took his life. The composer of ‘Kookaburra Sitting In An Old Gum True’, Marion Sinclair, died in 1988. She wrote her song in 1932.

Men At Work released three albums between 1981 and 1985. By the third album they were down to a three piece with only Greg Ham, Colin Hay and Ron Strykert left in the band.

‘Business As Usual’ earned Men At Work the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1983. It also won the Best New Album award at the Countdown Music Awards (pre-ARIA Awards) in 1981.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman 8522 8525 Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

SCORPIONS "Peacemaker"
Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker

Scorpions have given fans a preview of their 19th studio album ‘Rock Believer’ with a video for the song ‘Peacemaker’.

2 days ago
Steve Stevens performs with Billy Idol at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on 24 March 2015. (Photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Billy Idol Takes Us From White Wedding To White Christmas

Ho Ho Ho. Billy Idol has gone from White Wedding to White Christmas. From Hot In The City to Let It Snow. Idol’s 2006 Christmas album is making a comeback. Billy Idol ‘Happy Holidays’ has been remastered for 2021.

2 days ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

A couple of weeks ahead of their second album ‘Raise The Roof’ Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have let us in on another new song ‘It Don’t Bother Me’.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Premieres ‘I Can’t Imagine’ Video

Rod Stewart has a video for his song ‘I Can’t Imagine’.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch The Paul Kelly Christmas Video

Paul Kelly has debuted his music video for ‘Christmas’ from his upcoming ‘Christmas Train’ album coming 19 November.

4 days ago
Danny Elfman
Billie Eilish Performs With Danny Elfman

Billie Eilish performed the finale from The Nightmare Before Christmas ‘Simply Meant To Be’ with Danny Elfman in Los Angeles this week.

6 days ago
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Tour UK In 2022

Eagles will tour the UK in 2022, marking their first time outside North America since the start of Covid.

6 days ago