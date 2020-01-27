 Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy - Noise11.com
Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2020

in News

And the Grammy for reading a book goes to … America’s former First Last Michelle Obama has won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Work Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Michelle Obama won for ‘Becoming’

‘Becoming’ is Michelle Obama’s memoir.

In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As First Lady of the United States of America—the first African American to serve in that role—she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives, and standing with her husband as he led America through some of its most harrowing moments. Along the way, she showed us a few dance moves, crushed Carpool Karaoke, and raised two down-to-earth daughters under an unforgiving media glare.

In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.

Michelle isn’t the first first lady to win a Grammy. Hillary Clinton is a two-time nominee and one time winner for the 1996 Best Spoken Word or Non-Musical Album for ‘It Takes A Village’. She was nominated but did not win in 2003.

Michelle’s husband Barack Obama has two Grammy Awards. He won the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for ‘Dreams From My Father’ as Senator Barack Obama and the 2007 Grammy for Best Spoken Work Album for ‘The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts On Reclaiming the American Dream’.

Other presidential Grammy Awards have gone to:

Bill Clinton has won twice for Best Spoken Work Album for Children for ‘Prokofiev: Pete and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks’ in 2003 and Best Spoken Word Album for ‘My Life’ in 2004. In was also nominated for more Spoken Word awards in 2007 and 2012.

Jimmy Carter has won three Grammy Awards and had nine nominations. He won Best Spoken Word Album for ‘Faith – A Journey for All’ in 2018, Best Spoken Word Album for ‘A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety’ in 2015 and Best Spoken Word Album for ‘Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis’ in 2001.

