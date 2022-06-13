Mick Jagger Has Covid, Rolling Stones Amsterdam Postponed - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger has Covid and the Rolling Stones show in Amsterdam last night has been postponed.

In a statement on his socials Mick Jagger said, “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

The Stones statement reads, “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority”.

It is not surprising Mick has Covid considering his socialising in every city. His social media is full of photos of ‘Mick in a pub’, ‘Mick in a Park’, ‘Mick in a gallery’. Usually for a tour of even much less calibre, the principals isolate to protect the asset of the tour. It is incredible someone of Jagger’s “value” would even leave a hotel room except to go to the show.

The next show in Bern, Switzerland this Friday has not been postponed (yet). Maybe it won’t. Switzerland no longer has any Covid isolation rules so it will be interesting to see if the Stones safety policy goes from country to country.

As of 1 April 2022, the Swiss can go to work with Covid if they aren’t feeling too bad. You are meant to limit your contact with people and “avoid places with lots of people” (that sounds like a stadium), but as long as Mick is on the stage away from “lots of people” the law will allow him to perform (Keith might have a different opinion).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

