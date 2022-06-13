 Mick Jagger Has Covid, Rolling Stones Amsterdam Postponed - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014

Mick Jagger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Jagger Has Covid, Rolling Stones Amsterdam Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2022

in News

Mick Jagger has Covid and the Rolling Stones show in Amsterdam last night has been postponed.

In a statement on his socials Mick Jagger said, “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

The Stones statement reads, “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority”.

It is not surprising Mick has Covid considering his socialising in every city. His social media is full of photos of ‘Mick in a pub’, ‘Mick in a Park’, ‘Mick in a gallery’. Usually for a tour of even much less calibre, the principals isolate to protect the asset of the tour. It is incredible someone of Jagger’s “value” would even leave a hotel room except to go to the show.

The next show in Bern, Switzerland this Friday has not been postponed (yet). Maybe it won’t. Switzerland no longer has any Covid isolation rules so it will be interesting to see if the Stones safety policy goes from country to country.

As of 1 April 2022, the Swiss can go to work with Covid if they aren’t feeling too bad. You are meant to limit your contact with people and “avoid places with lots of people” (that sounds like a stadium), but as long as Mick is on the stage away from “lots of people” the law will allow him to perform (Keith might have a different opinion).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Play The Beatles In Liverpool

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles in their hometown Liverpool performing the Lennon-McCartney song ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.It was the first Stones show in Liver since 1971, 51 years ago.

4 days ago
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Photo Credit Christie Goodwin supplied Warner Music
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Pay Homage To Hedy Lamarr On New Album ‘18’

When Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release their album ‘18’ in July, one of the new Johnny Depp songs pays homage to screen legend Hedy Lamarr, but there was a lot more to Hedy Lamarr than just his screen presence.

4 days ago
Baz Luhrmann Elvis
Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ – The Noise11.com Review

Biopics have a pretty shoddy name with thanks to the fictitious plots of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rapsody’ and Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’. Those two in particular ignored fact and instead decided to rewrite history. Baz Luhrmann should be congratulated for ‘Elvis’. This movie can be presented as a documentary.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Safe Second Show For Germany

The Rolling Stones have played the second show of their 2022 SIXTY tour in Munich Germany but short of the occasional juggle it looks like the setlist is most stuck in … well, excuse the term … stone.

June 6, 2022
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Used Lockdown To Record New Studio Album With Ex-Hollies Allan Clarke

Graham Nash “took full advantage” of the coronavirus pandemic.

June 6, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Plan To Stay Together

Keith Richards says The Rolling Stones' longevity comes down to still wanting be in a band together.

June 5, 2022
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Perform Out of Time For The Very First Time Live

The Rolling Stones have performed one of their earlier songs ‘Out of Time’ for the very first time at the first show of the SIXTY tour in Madrid, Spain.

June 2, 2022