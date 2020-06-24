Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier’s suicide.

The 55-year-old, who helped finance Martin Scorsese’s 2008 Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light, jumped to his death from a Century City apartment building on Monday, and Jagger has offered his thoughts following the tragedy on Twitter.

“It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing. He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much,” Jagger posted.

Bandmate Ronnie Wood’s wife, Sally, has also paid her respects on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple’s twins with Bing.

“We will really miss you Steve,” she wrote.

Bing’s former girlfriend Liz Hurley and their son Damian also paid their respects on Tuesday.

“This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends,” the 18-year-old wrote on social media, while his mother added: “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.”

“It is a terrible end,” she wrote. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter… This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Reports suggest Bing took his own life after becoming depressed amid a lack of human contact during the coronavirus lockdown.

