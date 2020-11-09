Mick Thomas Covers Cold Chisel - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has covered the Cold Chisel classic ‘Forever Now’ to raise funds for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.
Thomas’ new track features guests Tim Rogers, Angie Hart, Emma Heeney, Sophie Koh, Celia Church and Craig Pilkington.
The song was recorded for the Triple R Radiothon in Melbourne.
Check it out a Bandcamp as well as Mick’s other releases.
https://mickthomas.bandcamp.com/track/forever-now
Cold Chisel’s ‘Forever Now’ was released in 1982 on the ‘Circus Animals’ album. The song was written by drummer Steve Prestwich. In 2000 it was included on the soundtrack to ‘Chopper’.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook