Mick Thomas Covers Cold Chisel - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has covered the Cold Chisel classic ‘Forever Now’ to raise funds for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Thomas’ new track features guests Tim Rogers, Angie Hart, Emma Heeney, Sophie Koh, Celia Church and Craig Pilkington.

The song was recorded for the Triple R Radiothon in Melbourne.

Check it out a Bandcamp as well as Mick’s other releases.

https://mickthomas.bandcamp.com/track/forever-now

Cold Chisel’s ‘Forever Now’ was released in 1982 on the ‘Circus Animals’ album. The song was written by drummer Steve Prestwich. In 2000 it was included on the soundtrack to ‘Chopper’.

