Midnight Oil Debut Third ‘Resist’ Song ‘At the Time of Writing’ Video - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil has premiered a lyric video for the third song from the upcoming ‘Resist’ album. ‘At The Time of Writing’ was written by Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie.

‘Resist’, the 13th and final Midnight Oil album, will be released this Friday 18 February 2022. ‘Resist’ will also honor the last work of Midnight Oil bass player Bones Hillman, who died in November 2020 at age 62.

Midnight Oil begin their final Australian tour in Newcastle on 23 February 2022. There most recent show was on 31 January in Hobart for Mona Foma.

Midnight Oil setlist, Hobart, 31 January 2022

Progress (from Species Deceases EP, 1985)

Too Much Sunshine (from Capricornia, 2002)

Stars of Warburton (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Read About It (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

Tarkine (from Resist, 2022)

Somebody’s Trying To Tell Me Something (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

My Country (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)

US Forces (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)

Kosciusko (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

No Time For Games (from Bird Noises, 1980)

Blossom and Blood (from Species Deceases EP, 1985)

Rising Seas (from Resist, 2022)

King Of The Mountain (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

First Nation (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)

The Dead Heart (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)

Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mining, 1990)

Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)

Burnie (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)

Beds Are Burning (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)

Best Of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In The Sunset, 1984)

