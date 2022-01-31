Midnight Oil Reveal Guests Including Hoodoo Gurus, Goanna and Busby Marou - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s Resist tour will feature some of Australia’s finest. Goanna will join the Oils at Mt Duneed, Hoodoo Gurus at Rutherglen, Busby Marou are lined up for Orange and Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the Oils in Melbourne.
Midnight Oil are currently performing in Tasmania with their final Mona Foma show tonight in Hobart. Every Oils setlist is unique. The show on Friday in Hobart was:
Brave Faces (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
Back on the Borderline (from Head Injuries, 1979)
Put Down That Weapon (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Tarkine (from Resist, 2022)
Only the Strong (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
In the Valley (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
US Forces (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Short Memory (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Rising Seas (from Resist, 2022)
Under the Overpass (from Capricornia, 2002)
Power and the Passion (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
Change the Date (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
First Nation (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Too Much Sunshine (from Capricornia, 2002)
Tin Legs and Tin Mines (from 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 1982)
The Dead Heart (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mine, 1990)
Forgotten Years (from Blue Sky Mine, 1990)
Hercules (from Species Deceases, 1985)
Encore:
Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)
River Runs Red (from Blue Sky Mine, 1990)
Beds Are Burning (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Sometimes (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
TOUR DATES
MIDNIGHT OIL RESIST THE FINAL TOUR
A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 26 Feb 2022 Heifer Station, Orange, NSW
Guests: Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara
Sat 5 Mar 2022 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Guests: Goanna and All Our Exes Live In Texas
Sat 12 Mar 2022 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC
Guests: Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas
Sat 26 Mar 2022 Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA
Guests: Goanna and Stephen Pigram
All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au
FRONTIER TOURING
Wed 23 Feb 2022 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW
Guests: William Crighton SOLD OUT
Wed 2 Mar 2022 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW
Guests: William Crighton SOLD OUT
Wed 9 Mar 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Guests: Amyl & The Sniffers
Wed 30 Mar 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Guests: Jack River
Sat 2 April 2022 Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT
Guests: Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara
Wed 6 April 2022 Convention Centre Arena, Cairns, QLD
Guests: King Stingray
Sat 9 April 2022 Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Guests: Goanna and Jack River
Wed 13 April 2022 Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Guests: Busby Marou SOLD OUT
Tue 19 April 2022 Stage 88, Canberra, ACT
Guests: Emily Wurramara and Jack River
Thu 21 April 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Guests: King Stingray
All event information www.frontiertouring.com
