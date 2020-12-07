 Midnight Oil To Reactivate In 2021 - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil To Reactivate In 2021

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2020

in News

Midnight Oil will play six shows in 2021 including two WOMADelaide shows presenting Makarrata Live.

Midnight Oil will perform Makarrata live in tribute to their bass player Bones Hillman who passed away on 7 November 2020. “Bonesy leaves giant shoes to fill but we’ll need to find a new bass player for this tour”, said drummer Rob Hirst. “On this issue Bones was clear: ‘the show must go on!’, he said, ‘as soon as it’s safe to play gigs again’. We’re hoping that these Makarrata Live shows will increase awareness of The Uluru Statement From The Heart and further the reconciliation between First Nations and non-Indigenous Australians, we’ll also be dedicating the tour to Bones.”

Midnight Oil Bass Player Bones Hillman Dies Aged 62

Midnight Oil were meant to headline Splendour In The Grass this year. They will also play a Makarrata Live show at WOMADelaide on 8 March as well as the run of Frontier dates. “We’re relieved and excited at the thought of finally playing music to live audiences again”, said Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett. “Lots of the songs which have struck the deepest chords with our audiences over the years, like Beds Are BurningJimmy Sharman’s Boxers, The Dead Heart and Truganini, revolve around Indigenous issues so we’re definitely inspired to be playing a set that combines older songs like those with newer songs that share similar lyrical themes.”

 
The Makaratta Project released this year was the first Midnight Oil album in 18 years. The album features collaborations with Indigenous artists including Dan Sultan, Jessica Mauboy, Kev Carmody, Alice Skye and Troy-Cassar-Daley. “The most fulfilling part of The Makarrata Project came through collaborating with so many First Nations artists during those recording sessions”, adds the band’s guitarist and keyboard player, Jim Moginie. “I think everyone’s looking forward to seeing what shape all the music from different eras takes as those gifted singers add their voices to it live. We’ve never done anything like this so it feels good to still be pushing the envelope a bit despite everything that’s happened in 2020.”

Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project

Midnight Oil dates:

28 February, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

13 March, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

17 March, Canberra, Stage 88

20 March, Geelong, Mt Duneed

Midnight Oil will also perform at WOMADelaide on 6 and 8 March 2021.

http://www.noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Josh Gad Puts Aerosmith Back In Waynes World

Josh gad has gathered up Wayne’s World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey and reunited them with Wayne’s World II stars Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith for Season 2 Episode 1 of his Reunited Apart series.

7 mins ago
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
December 8 1980 Marks The 40th Anniversary of the Death of John Lennon

It was 40 years ago today when John Lennon was murdered outside of the Dakota building, his residence in New York City.

1 hour ago
Mental As Anything Concert
Mental As Anything ‘Live It Up’ Just Went To No 1 On The UK’s iTunes Chart

Mental As Anything have the number one song in England on the UK’s iTunes chart.

1 day ago
Vance Joy
Vance Joy Covers The Pogues ‘Fairy Tale of New York’

Vance Joy has popped out a cover of The Pogues Christmas classic ‘Fairy Tale of New York’.

4 days ago
Loverboy
Loverboy’s Debut Album Turns 40

Loverboy’s debut album ‘Loverboy’ has turned 40 and will celebrate with a limited edition vinyl release.

4 days ago
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Watch Leo Sayer Recite His Poem For The Roadies

Leo Sayer has poked his head in front of a camera to recite a poem to honour the roadies, the backbone of the live music industry.

4 days ago
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Release ‘Silent Night’ For Children’s Charities

Jimmy and Jane Barnes’ performance of ‘Silent Night’ on Q&A last night is now available for streaming with proceeds going to children’s charities.

December 1, 2020