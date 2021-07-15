Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission Grounded Due To Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com

Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission tour dates have once again been disrupted after new restrictions in Western Australia and South Australia have meant that the Victoria based band is locked out of the western states.

Mick had two shows booked in Adelaide tonight and tomorrow 15 and 16 July and two shows for Western Australia for 17 and 18 July. For the remainer of the month Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will play five Victorian shows.

So incredibly sad to report all the shows for this weekend – both Adelaide and Western Australia are going to have to be postponed. Western Australia won’t let us in at all and South Australia are saying we needed to be tested yesterday (so, in affect we are not allowed in. Just say it dudes – we can take it). So sorry to everyone who bought tickets, so sorry for all the opening acts: Courtney Robb, Snooks La Vie, Natalie D Napoleon and Wayward Johnson and the Adjustment. It’s horrible. We just want to play and well, apparently we can’t. We are going to work on new dates, new gigs. I promise. We’ll be back. All tickets will be honoured, moved or refunded, obviously. Damn – so looking forward to getting this band on the road.

The next Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission show is 23 July in Castlemaine, Victoria.

