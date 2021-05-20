 Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters To Play Lollapalooza - Noise11.com

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters To Play Lollapalooza

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2021

in News

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Post Malone will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival.

The trio are among more than 165 acts who will perform on eight stages at the spectacle, which will return from July 29th to August 1st at Chicagos Grant Park after it was axed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Malone, Journey, Da Baby, Tyler the Creator are also on the bill for the festival – which attracts around 100,000 attendees each day – as are Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse and Band of Horses.

Chicagos Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: “It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns.

In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.

Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago”

She also shared a video announcing the festival’s return, and in the clip Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said: “What’s up, Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends the Foo Fighters.”

What’s more, the video featured the mayor calling co-founder Perry Farrell and his wife Etty to tell them the good news about the spectacle’s return.

Lightfoot also said in a statement: “Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult.

“Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees React To 2021 Induction

Most of the artists to be inducted into the Class of 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have reacted through social media. Well, everyone except Jay-Z.

May 14, 2021
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black

AC/DC’s Brian Johnston turned up with Foo Fighters at the Vax Live 2021 event in Los Angeles on Sunday and belted out his AC/DC classic ‘Back In Black’.

May 5, 2021
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Take A Jab At Anti-Vaxxers in New Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Mick Jagger has released a surprised new duet with Dave Grohl. ‘Eazy Sleazy’ popped out of nowhere today and it sticks the needle right into the arm of anti-vaxxers.

April 14, 2021
Dave Grohl Has A Memoir On The Way

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl is diving into his rock and roll past to relive stories for his new memoir.

April 7, 2021
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Takes The BBC On A Tour Of His Life

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will join host Dermot O’Leary for an in-depth look back at his career to date in the latest instalment of BBC Two’s Reel Stories.

March 11, 2021
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and His Mother Are Making A Show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mum are developing a new series based on her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars for new streaming site Paramount+.

February 26, 2021
Taylor Hawkins On The Foo Fighters Debut

Taylor Hawkins jumped at the chance to become the drummer in the Foo Fighters after hearing the band's impressive debut album.

February 22, 2021