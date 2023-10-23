Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

Chris will play solo acoustic shows at The Workers Club in Melbourne on 5 December and The Great Club in Sydney on 7 December.

In a statement Chris said, “Touring Australia is always a blast and I’m excited it worked out to schedule these solo acoustic shows between the big ones. Better re-string my J200 and dust off my capo!! I’ll be playing some tunes from my new record, Lost at Sea, as well as my last couple records and a few covers. Might have to learn a couple Jackson United ones while I’m at it!”

Chris will showcase his new solo album ‘Lost At Sea ‘ at the gigs. The album is out now in Australia through Blue Elan Records.

Chris Shiflett dates are:

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE:

​Thursday 26 October (11am AEDT) via frontiertouring.com/chrisshiflett.

Tuesday 5 December

​The Workers Club | Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Thursday 7 December

​The Great Club | Sydney, NSW

​18+

​Oztix.com.au

Foo Fighters dates are:

Wednesday 29 November

HBF Park | Perth, WA

With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December

Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

With special guests The Chats + Body Type

Monday 4 December

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

Wednesday 6 December

NEW SHOW!

AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC

With special guests The Chats & Teenage Jones.

Saturday 9 December

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Tuesday 12 December

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 20 January 2024

GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Wednesday 24 January 2024

Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Saturday 27 January 2024

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

With special guests ??? + Dick Move

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

