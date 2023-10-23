 Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne - Noise11.com
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2023

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

Chris will play solo acoustic shows at The Workers Club in Melbourne on 5 December and The Great Club in Sydney on 7 December.

In a statement Chris said, “Touring Australia is always a blast and I’m excited it worked out to schedule these solo acoustic shows between the big ones. Better re-string my J200 and dust off my capo!! I’ll be playing some tunes from my new record, Lost at Sea, as well as my last couple records and a few covers. Might have to learn a couple Jackson United ones while I’m at it!”

Chris will showcase his new solo album ‘Lost At Sea ‘ at the gigs. The album is out now in Australia through Blue Elan Records.

Chris Shiflett dates are:

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE:
​Thursday 26 October (11am AEDT) via frontiertouring.com/chrisshiflett.

Tuesday 5 December
​The Workers Club | Melbourne, VIC
​18+
Oztix.com.au

Thursday 7 December
​The Great Club | Sydney, NSW
​18+
​Oztix.com.au

Foo Fighters dates are:

Wednesday 29 November
HBF Park | Perth, WA
With special guests The Chats and Teenage Jones

Saturday 2 December
Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA
With special guests The Chats + Body Type

Monday 4 December
AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers + Hot Milk (UK)

Wednesday 6 December
NEW SHOW!
AAMI Park | Melbourne, VIC
With special guests The Chats & Teenage Jones.

Saturday 9 December
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Tuesday 12 December
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
With special guests The Chats + Hot Milk (UK)

Saturday 20 January 2024
GO Media Stadium Mt Smart | Auckland, NZ
With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Wednesday 24 January 2024
Orangetheory Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
With special guests ??? + Dick Move

Saturday 27 January 2024
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
With special guests ??? + Dick Move

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

