Wolfgang Van Halen Doesn’t Regret Losing Grammy Award To Dave Grohl - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doesn’t Regret Losing Grammy Award To Dave Grohl

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2023

Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen is to at all upset over losing a Grammy Award to Foo Fighters. In fact, he was honoured to be placed in the same category as not only Dave Grohl but also Foo Fighters.

Mammoth WVH’s ‘Distance’ was up against Foo Fighters ‘Waiting On A War’, Paul McCartney’s ‘Find My Way’, Kings of Leon’s ‘The Bandit’ and Weezer’s ‘All My Favorite Songs’ for Best Rock Song at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Foo Fighters won.

Watch the complete Noise11 Wolfgang Van Halen interview:

Wolf humbly tells Noise11.com that he was honoured to just have been nominated. “I just think taking away from that being treated as an equal in a category about songwriting was enough of a win for me to take that home and to be Grammy nominated alongside people I have looked up to my whole life, Weezer, to The Foo Fighters to The Beatles was an absolutely ridiculous honour. I would never have expected that would happen”.

Paul McCartney wasn’t at The Grammy Awards that day but Wolf was in the same room as him at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London. “I did get to be near him. I was way too scared to introduce myself to him. I was close at the Taylor Hawkins show at Wembley,” he said.

Keep in kind this is Edward Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli’s son. Everyone who was anyone dropped by the house when he was growing up but he was too shy to talk to Paul. “When it’s a Beatle that’s a whole other level. That’s music royalty,” he said. “That’s a whole other thing for sure”.

Mammoth WVH’s second album ‘Mammoth II’ will be released August 5, 2023.

