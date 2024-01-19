The Rolling Stones, Neil Young and Foo Fighters To Play New Orleans Jazz Fest - Noise11.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024 has an incredible line-up with The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and Foo Fighters just some of the acts on the bill.

2024 headliners are The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, and Queen Latifah.

The other acts over the eight days are Vampire Weekend, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Hozier, Heart, Greta Van Fleet, Widespread Panic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Bonnie Raitt, Earth Wind & Fire, The Beach Boys, Fantasia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Wallflowers, Joe Bonamassa, Big Freedia, Rhiannon Giddens, Nickel Creek, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The Allman Betts Band, Bomba Estéreo, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, Tower of Power, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Charles Lloyd, PJ Morton, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Béla Fleck, Samara Joy, The Soul Rebels, and more. Additionally, Jazz Fest will honor the legacy of Jimmy Buffett with a special tribute set.

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2024 takes place over eight days on April 25th-28th and May 2nd-5th.

Weekend one features:

Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jon Batiste, Vampire Weekend, Heart, Widespread Panic, The Revivalists, Fantasia, The Beach Boys, Big Freedia, Kem, Juvenile with Mannie Fresh, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Allman Betts Band, Stephen Marley, Cimafunk, Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart, The Robert Cray Band, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Bomba Estéreo of Colombia, Rebirth Brass Band, Joe Louis Walker, Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Oumou Sangaré of Mali, Mokoomba of Zimbabwe, Charles Lloyd featuring Gerald Clayton, Larry Grenadier & Marcus Gilmore, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ruthie Foster, Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings, Kenny Barron Trio, Sweet Crude, Robert Finley, Patrice Rushen, The New Orleans Classic Recording Revue featuring The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, and a Tribute to Jean Knight, Leyla McCalla, Zigaboo Modeliste and the Funk Revue, Deacon John, Amy Helm, Naturally 7, Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses, Cha Wa, James Andrews & the Crescent City Allstars, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Nicholas Payton, Boyfriend, Motel Radio, Eric Lindell & Natural Mystics, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Seratones, Lakecia Benjamin, Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr. with The ICONS featuring Choppa, BlaqNmilD, and Tonya Boyd-Cannon, John Boutté, ÌFÉ with special guest GOYO of Colombia, Selwyn Birchwood, Toronzo Cannon, Wayne Toups, People Museum, Mr. Sipp, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra tributes Tina Turner ft Erica Falls & Grace Gibson, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Ronnie Lamarque, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Creole String Beans, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles, Amanda Shaw and The Cute Guys, Jontavious Willis, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Omari Neville & The Fuel, Jason Marsalis, The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers, Donald Harrison Jr., and Mike Clark, The Iceman Special, Wycliffe Gordon, Astral Project, Tuba Skinny, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, Don Vappie’s Creole Jazz Serenaders, Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band with guest Thais Clark, Charmaine Neville Band, J & The Causeways, HaSizzle “The King of Bounce”, The Batiste Brothers: Tribute to Russell Batiste, Sierra Green And The Giants, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with guests TK Hulin and Johnnie Allan, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Dylan LeBlanc, Celebration of Colombia: Jacobo Vélez y La Mambanegra, Los Cumbia Stars, Kombilesa Mi, Rancho Aparte, Agrupación Changó, Gregorio Uribe, Joaquín Pérez y su Herencia Ancestral, and Gaita Loop, Cheikh Ibra Fam of Senegal, Balaklava Blues of Ukraine/Canada, New Orleans Suspects, The Louis Armstrong Camp 30th Anniversary Celebration featuring Donald Harrison Jr., Wycliffe Gordon, Chief Xian Tunde Adjuah, Calvin Johnson and other alumni, John Hollier, The Walls Group, Joy Clark, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Treme Brass Band, Tami Neilson, Bon Bon Vivant, Pine Leaf Boys, Alexey Marti, The Anointed Jackson Sisters, Isabel Davis, The Iguanas, Flagboy Giz, Tin Men, Tribute to Al Hirt featuring Wendell Brunious, Doyle Cooper, and Kevin Ray Clark, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Trout Fishing in America, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Yusa Cuban Soul Band, Stooges Brass Band, Luther Kent & Trickbag, D.K. Harrell, Papa Mali Trio, Banu Gibson, Rumba Buena, Victor Campbell, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Lilli Lewis Project, Helen Gillet, Gregg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Jeremy Davenport, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Silver Synthetic, Jonathon “Boogie” Long, Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Robin Barnes and The FiyaBirds, New Birth Brass Band, Gov’t Majik, Victor Atkins Quintet, Corey Ledet & His Zydeco Band, Keyla Richardson, The Revelers, Lawrence Sieberth’s Estrella Banda, Javier Olondo & AsheSon, LVVRS, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Keith Frank & the Soileau Zydeco Band, Trumpet Mafia, Wendell Brunious & the New Orleans All Stars, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, TBC Brass Band, Brother Tyrone & The Mindbenders, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Billy Iuso, Ghalia Volt, Oscar Rossignoli, Gabrielle Cavassa, Alex McMurray Band, Louis Michot, Andrina Turenne, Connie and Dwight Fitch with St. Raymond & St. Leo The Great Choir, T’Monde, The Caesar Brothers Funk Box, Michael Ward, Marc Stone, Rosie Ledet, Midnite Disturbers, Jambalaya Cajun Band, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, Shaggadelic & Raw Revolution, Hot Club of New Orleans, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, Javier Gutierrez and Vivaz!, Amis du Teche, The John Mahoney Little Band featuring Meryl Zimmerman, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Tyron Benoit Band, Esther Rose, Rich Collins, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, Lynn Drury, Black Foot Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Big 6 Brass Band, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, Untouchables, and First Division Rollers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PCs), Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Kevin & the Blues Groovers, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Michael “The Sheik” O’Hara, St. Joseph the Worker Music Ministry, Clay Parker and Jodi James, Dave Jordan’s Almost Acoustic, Debbie Davis, Shawn Williams, The Desert Nudes, Sarah Quintana, Loyola University Jazz Band featuring Bria Skonberg, Bonsoir, Catin, Panorama Jazz Band, The Johnson Extension, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, Leo Jackson & The Melody Clouds, Gerald French & The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Kid Simmons’ Local International Allstars, Stephen King, Melvin “Maestro” Winfield Jr. & The Glory Chorale Community Choir (GCCC), Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Smoking Time Jazz Club, Double Whiskey, Spyboy J & Thee Storm Mardi Gras Indians, Black Magic Drumline, Golden Sioux Mardi Gras Indians, Trombone Shorty Academy, Shawan Rice, Indys Blu, Players Ella & Louie Tribute Band featuring Kiki Chapman & Wendell Brunious, Rainy Eyes, Jenn Howard Band, Michael Skinkus and Moyuba, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, River Eckert Band, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, Tyronne Foster & The Arc Singers, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Minos The Saint, Antioch Baptist Church Choir, Norbert Susemihl’s New Orleans Allstars, Jason Danti and the Krewe de Bechet, Stephen Walker N’em Swinging in New Orleans, André Bohren + The Electric Yat Quartet, Miss Martha & her Goodtime Gang, Renée Gros & Tiago Guy, The Russell Welch Hot Quartet, Tchefunky Playground, The Hoot-n-Holler Inn, Cheyenne and Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Tulane BAM Ensemble, The N’awlins D’awlins Baby Dolls, The Jones Sisters, Bishop Joseph Carter & The Boyz, Comanche Hunters, Young Cherokee, and Washitaw Nation Mardi Gras Indians, Chloé Marie, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Pocket Aces Brass Band, Shining Star Hunters and Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Bester Singers, The Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell, Rosalie “Lady Tambourine” Washington, Eleanor McMain G.A.W.I.S.M., Voices of Pride Edna Karr High School, Landry-Walker Gospel Choir, St. Mary’s Academy Gospel Choir, Warren Easton Charter High School Gospel Choir, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Uptown Warriors, Black Seminoles, and Young Generation Mardi Gras Indians, E’Dana, Coolie Family Gospel Singers, Kim Che’re, Delgado Community College Jazz Band, NOCOA Community Choir, Jackson Square All Star Brass Band, Forgotten Souls, Sons Of Jazz Brass Band, Uptown Swingers, Bad Boyz, Zulu Go Getters, Treme Sidewalk Steppers, and Lady & Men Rollers SA&PCs, Golden Comanche, Black Flame Hunters, 7th Ward Creole Hunters, Black Mohawk, and Young Seminole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Square Dance NOLA, KID smART Showcase, Kai Knight’s Silhouette Dance Ensemble, New Wave Brass Band, Ole & Nu Style Fellas, Original Big 7, Sisters of Unity, Perfect Gentlemen, and Sisters of Change SA&PCs, Voices of Femme Fatale, Donald Lewis, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Gray Hawk presents Native American Lore, ISL Circus Arts Kids, David & Roselyn with Arlee Leonard, Mestre Curtis Pierre “The Samba Man” and the Samba Kids, Big Chief War & 7th Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, One Mind Brass Band, Single Ladies, Single Men, Nine Times, Westbank Steppers, and Big Nine SA&PCs, Apache Hunters, Black Hawk Hunters, Wild Red Flame, and Wild Apaches Mardi Gras Indians, Sporty’s Brass Band, Furious Five, Big Steppers, and New Look SA&PCs, The Knockaz Brass Band, Kehoe-France Middle School Jazz Ambassadors, New Orleans Dance Collective, Brazos Huval’s Student Showcase, Free Spirit Brass Band, The Lady Pigeon Town Steppers, Valley of Silent Men, The Steppers, and Ice Divas SA&PCs, The New Groove Brass Band.

Weekend two is:

The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Neil Young Crazy Horse, HOZIER, Queen Latifah, Greta Van Fleet, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Bonnie Raitt, Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, Irma Thomas, Joe Bonamassa, Steel Pulse, The Uptown Ruler Cyril Neville, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Jeffrey Osborne, Rhiannon Giddens, Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Terence Blanchard: FLOW, Grupo Niche of Colombia, Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Allison Russell, The Wallflowers, Samara Joy, The Soul Rebels, Nickel Creek, PJ Morton, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Tower of Power, Anders Osborne, Marcia Ball, Sonny Landreth, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Kermit Ruffins & the BBQ Swingers, Tab Benoit, Dragon Smoke, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Davell Crawford, Leo Nocentelli, Cowboy Mouth, Legacy of Wayne Shorter with Danilo Pérez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade and special guest Chris Potter, Marc Broussard, New Breed Brass Band with guest Trombone Shorty, Glen David Andrews, Celebration of Colombia: Cimarron, Bejuco, Lucio Feuillet, Matachinde, Enkelé, Creole Group, and Batámbora, Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Zachary Richard, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Stefon Harris & Blackout, Bonerama, The Lee Boys, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, John Mooney, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Johnny Sansone Band, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Honey Island Swamp Band, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience ft. Marcella Simien, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Erica Falls and Vintage Soul, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Quiana Lynell, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Maggie Koerner, Mia Borders, Ray Boudreaux, Tommy McLain & C.C. Adcock, Guitar Slim Jr, Joe Krown Trio +1 featuring Papa Mali, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Duwayne Burnside, Andrew Duhon, Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers, Water Seed, John “Papa” Gros, The Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band, Paul Sanchez and The Rolling Road Show, 79rs Gang Mardi Gras Indians, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-stars, The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux, Jr, Amina Figarova Sextet and the Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, New Orleans Klezmer Allstars, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Feufollet, Jesse McBride Big Band, RAM of Haiti, Mariachi Jalisco, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Tribute to Sweet Emma Barrett featuring Yolanda Robinson and Kiki Chapman with the Lars Edegran Band, Aurora Nealand’s Royal Roses, New Orleans Jazz Vipers, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, Kinfolk Brass Band, Naughty Professor, Eden Brent, Lacher Prise avec Michael Doucet, Real Love, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, The Mid-City Aces, Kenny Neal, Higher Heights Reggae, Germaine Bazzle, Ricky Sebastian & Pat Casey present the music of Jaco Pastorius, Blodie’s Jazz Jam, Victor Goines, The Cole Williams Band, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Gregg Stafford’s Jazz Hounds, Preservation Brass, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, James Fortune, A Tribute to Johnny Dodds featuring Dr. Michael White, Washboard Chaz, and Jade Santrell, Brian Courtney Wilson, Rev. Milton Biggham & Georgia Mass Choir, The Zion Harmonizers, Peter Harris and Firm Roots ft. Herlin Riley, Dwight Fitch, Jr., Derek Douget and Ashlin Parker, Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Pow Wows with Nimkii & The Niniis, Lena Prima, Mahmoud Chouki, Soul Brass Band, Lulu & the Broadsides, Kristin Diable & The City, Muévelo, Ann Savoy: Another Heart, Hans Williams, Amina Scott, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, The Legendary Rocks Of Harmony, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, The Betty Shirley Band, Johnny J & The Hitmen, Trevarri, James Rivers Movement, Ariee & The AMG Band, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Mass Choir, Los Güiros, Mark Braud, Tim Laughlin, The Palm Court Jazz Band, Paulette Wright, The Electrifying Crown Seekers, Arrianne Keelen, La Tran-K Band, The Pfister Sisters, Jamil Sharif, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Black Magic Drumline, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Da Truth Brass Band, Anna Moss & The Nightshades, New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson, and Cranston Clements, Conjunto Tierra Linda, Funk Monkey featuring Arsene DeLay, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Jourdan Thibodeaux, Cedric Watson, et Joel Savoy, The RiverBenders, Xeno Moonflower, Tom McDermott and Aurora Nealand, The RamBull Rompers, OperaCréole, Alfred Banks, Hotboy Ronald, DJ Captain Charles, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Darcy Malone & The Tangle, Andy J Forest & The Swampcrawlers, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazz Ensemble, Jazz St. Louis, UNO Jazz Studies Allstars, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Eight Dice Cloth, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church Mass Choir, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Kim Carson & The Real Deal, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo’s Groove, Kelly Love Jones, Julio y Cesar Band, Patrice Fisher & Arpa with guests from Martinique, France, and Guyana, Tubad, Joan Cadell & The Midnight Choir, Pardon My French!, Burris, Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Bamboula 2000, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Jonté Landrum, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, The Paulin Brothers Traditional Brass Band, New Generation and Good Fellas Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs (SA&PCs), The Hot Plates, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Prophetess Flora and The Angels of Light Gospel Singers, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Praise Delegation Choir, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, Pastor Jai Reed, ANTWIGADEE!, Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Johnette Downing & Scott Billington, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Black Feathers, Wild Tchoupitoulas, and Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, Women of Class, Devastation, Lady Prince of Wales, Men of Class, and Scene Boosters SA&PCs, Ladies of Unity, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Arthur Clayton & Anointed For Purpose, Wild Mohicans, Buffalo Hunters, Wild Squatoulas, and 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir with Dr. Hezekiah Brinson, Voices of Peter Claver, Free Agents Brass Band, Original Four, VIP Ladies, Keep n It Real, and We Are One SA&PCs, 21st Century Brass Band, Reggie Houston’s World Of Rhythms: From Africa to Congo Square to The World, Amy Bluemel, Kat Walker Jazz Band – Scat with Ms. Kat, Girls Play Trumpets Too under the artistic direction of Troy Sawyer, The RRAAMS, Seminoles and Young Brave Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, Val & Love Alive Mass Choir, High Steppers Brass Band, Wimberly Family Gospel Singers, Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, Dumaine Gang, Family Ties, and The Revolution SA&PCs, One Shot Brass Band, Young Guardians of the Flame and Congo Kids, Culu Children’s Traditional African Dance Company, Young Fellaz Brass Band, Da’souljas Brass Band, Original Men Pigeon Town Steppers, The Sudan, Undefeated Divas & Gents SA&PCs, All for One Brass Band, Rosalie “Lady Tambourine” Washington, Young Eagles and Young Magnolias Mardi Gras Indians, Stephen Foster’s Foster Family Music Program, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, Dancing Grounds Elite Feet Dance Krewe & Youth Company, New Generation Brass Band, Original NO Lady Buckjumpers, Men Buckjumpers, Divine Ladies, Original CTC Steppers, and Prince of Wales SA&PCs, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Monogram Hunters, and Algiers Warriors Mardi Gras Indians…

New Orleans Jazz fest is at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

Ticket info can be found here.

