On This Day In Music History 22 August - Noise11.com

On This Day In Music History 22 August

by Noise11.com on August 22, 2025

in News

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 22 August:

Events
1962 – Beatles fire Pete Best: The Beatles played their first official gig with new drummer Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, just days after firing original drummer Pete Best.
1966 – Beatles perform last U.S. concert: The Beatles played at Shea Stadium, New York, in what would be their final U.S. concert tour appearance.
1969 – The Beatles take their last photo session: The Beatles gathered at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park for their final official photo session together.
1970 – Creedence Clearwater Revival hit No.1: CCR scored a U.S. No.1 with “Green River,” one of five Top 10 hits the band had in 1969–70.
1979 – Led Zeppelin rehearsals for Knebworth: Led Zeppelin played the final date of their two-night comeback at Knebworth Festival, their last UK show with John Bonham.
1987 – Madonna earns her sixth U.S. No.1: “Who’s That Girl” reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
1992 – Sting marries Trudie Styler: The Police frontman wed actress/producer Trudie Styler at St. Andrew’s in Dorset, England.
2004 – Al Dvorin killed in car crash: Elvis Presley’s long-time announcer (“Elvis has left the building”) died aged 81.
2017 – Taylor Swift wipes social media: Swift deleted all posts across her platforms, sparking speculation about her next era (which led to the Reputation album rollout).

Births
1928 – Karlheinz Stockhausen: German avant-garde composer.
1928 – Johnny Carter: Vocalist with The Flamingos and later The Dells.
1939 – Fred Milano: Member of doo-wop group Dion and the Belmonts.
1940 – John Lee Hooker Jr.: Blues musician, son of John Lee Hooker.
1945 – David Chase: (Not music but pop culture crossover) Creator of The Sopranos, later worked with rock soundtracks.
1947 – Donna Godchaux: Singer with the Grateful Dead (1972–79).
1956 – Debbi Peterson: Drummer/singer with The Bangles.
1961 – Roland Orzabal: Guitarist, singer, songwriter with Tears for Fears.
1963 – Tori Amos: American singer-songwriter and pianist.
1967 – Layne Staley: Lead vocalist of Alice in Chains (d. 2002).
1973 – Howie Dorough: Member of the Backstreet Boys.

Deaths
1984 – J.B. Hutto: American blues slide guitarist, aged 55.
2005 – Robert Moog: Pioneer of the synthesizer and electronic music, died aged 71.
2011 – Nick Ashford: Songwriter/producer (Ashford & Simpson), aged 70.

Album Releases
1969 – The Beatles: “Abbey Road” photo session teased album artwork (official release came Sept, but session date often referenced).
1980 – Kate Bush: “Never for Ever” (UK release date), the first album by a female solo artist to reach No.1 on the UK charts.
1995 – Foo Fighters: self-titled debut album released in UK (U.S. release was earlier that July).

Single Releases
1966 – The Supremes: “You Can’t Hurry Love” reached No.1 in the U.S. charts.
1980 – David Bowie: “Ashes to Ashes” topped the UK charts.
1987 – Madonna: “Who’s That Girl” officially hit U.S. No.1.
2005 – Kanye West: “Gold Digger” (feat. Jamie Foxx) released in the U.S., soon topping charts worldwide.

