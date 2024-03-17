 Josh Homme Suggest Them Crooked Vultures Could Reform - Noise11.com
Josh Homme wants Them Crooked Vultures to reunite.

Homme recorded a self-titled album with the supergroup in 2009 and briefly reunited with Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones at a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins in 2022, and now he’s admitted he would “love to get the band back together” once more.

Asked about a potential comeback for the group during a Reddit AMA, he said in a video response: “It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that’s Dave’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music.

“I really want to — Dave knows this. I really want Vultures to get back together and do one more round.”

Dave admitted in 2021 he wanted to get back in the studio with Josh and John Paul.

He told Apple Music Hits: “I hope that someday we do it again.”

Grohl explained his “dream band” came about when he was invited to give the members of Led Zeppelin an award in London.

He added: “Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three-piece rhythm section because Josh isn’t just a soloist.

“Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock’n’roll bass player in the history of music. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band.”

Meanwhile, Josh previously hailed his friendship with Dave as “one of the longest romances” he’s ever had.

He told NME: “Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked. He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times.”

