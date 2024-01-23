 Foo Fighters Bring On Jack Black At First Show for 2024 in New Zealand - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Bring On Jack Black At First Show for 2024 in New Zealand

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2024

Jack Black popped up spouting his gut at the Foo Fighters show in Auckland, New Zealand in the weekend.

Foo Fighters took a Christmas/New Year break and split their Australia and New Zealand tour into two parts. Part two, New Zealand, is happening this week.

Watch Jack Black join Aussie drum tech Fiona and Foo Fighters for a cameo in the AC/DC cover ‘Big Balls’.

Foo Fighters setlist, 20 January, 2024, Auckland, New Zealand

All My Life (from One By One, 2002)
No Son of Mine (from Medicine at Midnight, 2021)
Rescued (from But Here We Are, 2023)
The Pretender (from Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, 2007)
Walk (from Wasting Light, 2011)
Times Like These (from One By One, 2002)
Generator (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
La Dee Da (from Concrete and Gold, 2017)
Breakout (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
Guitar Solo / Sabotage / Keyboard Solo / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / Judith
My Hero (from The Colour and the Shape, 1997)
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (from Concrete and Gold, 2017)
Learn to Fly (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
Arlandria (from Wasting Light, 2011)
Under You (from But Here We Are, 2023)
These Days (from Wasting Light, 2011)
Statues (from Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, 2007)
Ballad of the Beaconsfield Miners (from Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace, 2007)
Nothing at All (from But Here We Are, 2023)
Monkey Wrench (from The Colour and the Shape, 1997)
Aurora (from There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)
This Is a Call (from Foo Fighters, 1995)
Big Balls (AC/DC cover) (with Fiona the Aussie drum tech and special guest Jack Black)
Best of You (from In Your Honor, 2005)

Encore:
The Teacher (from But Here We Are, 2023)
Everlong (from The Colour and the Shape, 1997)

Jack Black and Kyle Gass (Tenacious D) made a cameo in Foo Fighters ‘Learn To Fly’ video.

Dave Grohl also played “the shiny demon” in the Tenacious D video ‘Tribute’.

Foo Fighters will play Christchurch on Wednesday 24 January and then Wellington on 27 January. After that the next scheduled show in April 25 at JazzFest in New Orleans. Jazzfest also has The Rolling Stones and Neil Young & Crazy Horse.

