 Missing George Harrison and Ringo Starr Track Found - Noise11.com
George Harrison, photo by Paul Cashmere

George Harrison, photo by Paul Cashmere

Missing George Harrison and Ringo Starr Track Found

by Music-News.com on November 12, 2021

in News

A previously lost track featuring Sir Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison, which was discovered in a loft, is set to be released.

The psychedelic pop song, ‘Radhe Shaam’, was penned and produced by legendary radio DJ and journalist Suresh Joshi in 1968.

The former Beatles stars played drums and guitar, respectively, while Aashish Khan provided an Indian instrumental.

Suresh stumbled upon the master tape at his home in Birmingham while sorting out his loft in lockdown.

And yesterday (10.11.21), it received its first play at the Liverpool Beatles Museum and on BBC Radio Merseyside.

The broadcaster told BBC Radio Merseyside’s Tony Snell this week: “It was lost and found many times.

“We didn’t have the chance to release it.”

The recording came as The Beatles were working on ‘Hey Jude’ at Trident Studios in London.

He explained that it never got released at the time because The Beatles split in 1970 was looming.

Suresh said: “Time had gone on, [then] The Beatles were breaking up and had various problems so no-one wanted to [release the song].”

Producer Suraj Shinh lovingly restored the tape and cut the new mix, and Suresh felt it was the ideal time to release the song with a message of unity amid the global pandemic.

He continued: “The song itself revolves around the concept that we are all one, and that the world is our oyster.

“[That is] something that we have all realised during this pandemic.”

Around 100 lucky people got to hear the song for the first time at the Fab Four museum.

Paul Parry, manager of the Liverpool Beatles Museum, commented: “It was quite a moment. It took you somewhere else,” he explained. “It was unmistakeably George’s guitar [and] it was like almost bringing him back to life. It was unmistakably Ringo’s drumming too.”

music-news.com

