Mondo Rock Release First Ever Live Album

Mondo Rock’s first ever live album ‘Summer of ‘81 Live At The Pier’ is out today.

The album was captured in 1981 at Victoria’s Pier Hotel. “The Pier was packed every week, EON-FM was the new pumpin’ radio station and Mondo Rock was on the rise with hit singles on the charts and a new album on the horizon. We were hot & hungry and you can hear it on this album,” Ross Wilson said in a statement.

The setlist for ‘Summer of ‘81 Live At The Pier’ captured the early live performances of the band’s breakthrough album ‘Chemistry’. ‘Chemistry’, the second Mondo Rock album, became Mondo’s Rock’s highest charting album reaching no 3 in Australia.

Summer Of ’81 (Mondo Rock Live At The Pier) tracklisting:

1. Moves

2. Mona Lisa (She Smiles)

3. Tied Up In Knots

4. We’re No Angels

5. Chemistry

6. Summer Of ’81

7. The Fugitive Kind

8. The Popular View

9. State Of The Heart

10. Cool World

11. Slice of Life

12. Mondo Sexo

13. Searching For My Baby

14. Step Up, Step Out

15. Living In The Land Of Oz

