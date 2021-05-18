 Nashville Songwriter Patsy Bruce Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Patsy Bruce

Patsy Bruce

Nashville Songwriter Patsy Bruce Dies At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on May 18, 2021

in News

Patsy Bruce, the Nashville songwriter who wrote the Willie Nelson classic ‘Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys’.

Patsy wrote the song with her husband Ed Bruce, who passed away on 8 January 2021.

Willie Nelson covered the song in 1978 and had a no 1 country hit.

Waylon’s son Shooter Jennings then recorded the song as the theme to the Netflix hit ‘The Ranch’.

Patsy and Ed Bruce also had another hit when Tanya Tucker covered ‘Texas (When I Die)’.

Patsy was the president of the Nashville Songwriters Association International in the late 70s and early 80s. She also entered politics in the early 2000s supporting the election of governor Phil Bredesen. He appointed her to the board of the Tennessee State Board of Probation and Parole in 2004. She held the position for 10 years.

Patsy Bruce was also a casting director for the movie Urban Cowboy.

