 Neil Finn Avoids LA Traffic Offence With A Well Placed Fleetwood Mac Name-dropping - Noise11.com
Neil Finn Avoids LA Traffic Offence With A Well Placed Fleetwood Mac Name-dropping

by Ken Francis on April 21, 2020

in News

Neil Finns’ membership of Fleetwood Mac has helped him avoid a fine when pulled over by police in Los Angeles.

Finn was pulled over by L.A.’s finest after moving slowly through a stop sign. Only being able to produce his New Zealand drivers licence the local constabulary asked what he was doing in Los Angeles. Finn said he was a musician, “What band are you in?” questioned the policeman. When Finn replied “Fleetwood Mac” he was quickly waved on his way with no ticket issued.

Neil revealed the story today on his Web radio broadcast “Fangradio”. Whilst previously being an infrequent commitment for Neil he has been broadcasting daily since being forced into isolation as a result of the Coronavirus. With Neil’s son’s Liam and Elroy now forming part of the new Crowded House line up they have been using the radio show to broadcast their rehearsals. When the boys are unavailable Neil performs his own material from the large catalogue he has amassed over more than 40 years with Split Enz, Crowded House, The Finn Brothers and solo. He has also included many covers ranging from The Beatles and David Bowie to Roger Miller and beyond.

Ironically, todays show was interrupted by an unexpected call from Mick Fleetwood. Neil revealed he had been receiving new song ideas from Mick which he had been re-arranging and that once he had finished his commitments with Crowded House, which have now been delayed for 12 months due to the virus, his focus would be working on Micks’ new material. A recording of a new Mick Fleetwood/Neil Finn song “My Father Told Me So” was played at the end of todays program.

Neil didn’t mention the police incident to Mick but later admitted he owed him a nice big bottle of Pinot as the “Mac” name had certainly saved him from a fine of a couple of hundred dollars.

Fangradio is available via neilfinn.com or the Mixlr web platform.

