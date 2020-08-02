 Neil Young Delivers Stunning Musical Political Editorial With ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’ - Noise11.com
Neil Young Delivers Stunning Musical Political Editorial With ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2020

in News

Neil Young has released a stunning musical editorial on the upcoming American election with ‘Looking For A leader 2020’.

On ‘Looking For A Leader 2020’ Young sings,

Someone walks among us
And I hope he hears the call
And maybe it’s a woman
Or a black man after all

Yeah maybe it’s Obama
But he thinks that he’s too young
Maybe it’s Colin Powell

Young released the original version of ‘Looking For A Leader’ on his 2006 album ‘Living With War’. That entire album was a critic of the politics and policies of George W. Bush.

The ‘Living With War’ album became the catalyst for the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young ‘Déjà vu’ reunion tour of 2007. It was the last tour CSNY have ever done.

Recently, David Crosby reached out to Young to reunite against Trump.

Neil also recently delivered a video for ‘Homegrown’, the title track from his latest archive series release.

