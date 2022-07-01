 Neil Young Releases Another Slice of Toast - Noise11.com
Neil Young Toast

Neil Young Releases Another Slice of Toast

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2022

in News

Neil Young has served another slice of ‘Toast’. The track is called ‘Timberline’.

The track comes 6 weeks after the first taste of ‘Toast’ ‘Standing In The Light of Love’ was released late May.

‘Toast’ is an upcoming Neil Young & Crazy Horse album recorded and shelved in 2001. Some of the songs were then used on the next album ‘Are You Passionate’.

Neil Young said in a statement, “It must be said that here Crazy Horse shows a depth never seen or heard before. The greatest group I have ever met. This is a pinnacle. Where they let me go, where they took me, was unbelievable. I couldn’t stay. Then, “I’d like to shake your hand, Mr. Disappointment.” I see you now eye to eye. Murky and dark. There’s no mistaking it. How can you be so real and intangible? So we continued on down on the path. “She’s a healer”. But not this time. It’s Toast”.

Young said the album became too personal to release at the time. “Toast is an album that stands on its own in my collection,” Young in post at his website. “Unlike any other, Toast was so sad that I couldn’t put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn’t handle it at that time. 2001.”

Toast:
01 Quit
02 Standing in the Light of Love
03 Goin’ Home
04 Timberline
05 Gateway of Love
06 How Ya Doin’?
07 Boom Boom Boom
‘Toast’ is one of three upcoming Neil Young released. ‘Toast’ will be released on July 8.

Next will be the live album ‘Noise & Flowers’ with Promise of the Real in August.

Word is another new studio album will also be released this year with the expected title ‘More Barn’. ‘More Barn’ was recorded in a day like Young’s last album of new music ‘Barn’ in 2021. Expect word on that project in coming weeks.

Noise11.com

