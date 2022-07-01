 Neil Young Releases Another Slice of Toast - Noise11.com
Neil Young Toast

Neil Young Releases Another Slice of Toast

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2022

in News

Neil Young has served another slice of ‘Toast’. The track is called ‘Timberline’.

The track comes 6 weeks after the first taste of ‘Toast’ ‘Standing In The Light of Love’ was released late May.

‘Toast’ is an upcoming Neil Young & Crazy Horse album recorded and shelved in 2001. Some of the songs were then used on the next album ‘Are You Passionate’.

Neil Young said in a statement, “It must be said that here Crazy Horse shows a depth never seen or heard before. The greatest group I have ever met. This is a pinnacle. Where they let me go, where they took me, was unbelievable. I couldn’t stay. Then, “I’d like to shake your hand, Mr. Disappointment.” I see you now eye to eye. Murky and dark. There’s no mistaking it. How can you be so real and intangible? So we continued on down on the path. “She’s a healer”. But not this time. It’s Toast”.

Young said the album became too personal to release at the time. “Toast is an album that stands on its own in my collection,” Young in post at his website. “Unlike any other, Toast was so sad that I couldn’t put it out. I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn’t handle it at that time. 2001.”

Toast:
01 Quit
02 Standing in the Light of Love
03 Goin’ Home
04 Timberline
05 Gateway of Love
06 How Ya Doin’?
07 Boom Boom Boom
‘Toast’ is one of three upcoming Neil Young released. ‘Toast’ will be released on July 8.

Next will be the live album ‘Noise & Flowers’ with Promise of the Real in August.

Word is another new studio album will also be released this year with the expected title ‘More Barn’. ‘More Barn’ was recorded in a day like Young’s last album of new music ‘Barn’ in 2021. Expect word on that project in coming weeks.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Melbourne Concert Is Officially A Sell-Out

Billy Joel’s one-off Australian show at Melbourne MCG in December sold 71000 tickets officially making it a sell-out

3 mins ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage In Michigan

A medical crew was called for Carlos Santana at his Michigan show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre after the rock legend collapsed on stage, 55 minutes into his set.

17 mins ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill Tour – Check Out The Setlist

Roger Waters has performed a “dress rehearsal” for the This Is Not A Drill tour and we can assume this will be the setlist.

1 hour ago
Sparks
Sparks Start Work On New Album

Sparks have started work on their next album.

6 hours ago
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar Wealth Came From Outside Music

Sammy Hagar says music not being his biggest source of income makes playing shows more enjoyable.

8 hours ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Doing Well After Rehab

Steven Tyler's representative has assured fans he is doing "extremely well" after completing a stint in rehab.

1 day ago
Crosby, Stills & Nash - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Crosby Still & Nash Return To Spotify

Crosby, Stills Nash back catalogue has returned to Spotify.

2 days ago