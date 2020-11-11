 New Billie Eilish Coming This Week - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

New Billie Eilish Coming This Week

by Paul Cashmere on November 11, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish took to social media to announce her next track, which follows July’s ‘my future’, will arrive on Thursday (12.11.20).

Alongside what appears to be the cover, a burnt orange abstract artwork, Billie wrote on Instagram: “NEW SINGLE “Therefore I Am” OUT THURSDAY 11/12 AT 10AM PT. I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE. (sic)”

Billie’s brother and producer, Finneas, also teased that: “You are not ready.”

It’s no surprise that a new song will be released this month, as a couple of weeks ago, the Grammy-winner revealed on her Instagram Stories that she will be dropping a new tune in November, and hinted it would have an autumnal theme.

In response to a fan who posted: “NEW SONG ??????? (sic)”, she replied: “november (sic)”

Another asked for a colour which “matches the song coming in November”, and she responded by sharing an autumnal orange-brown shade.

Meanwhile, Billie has a documentary coming out next February.

The ‘everything i wanted’ singer announced in September that ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ is coming to Apple TV+ and cinemas.

She captioned the Instagram post: “‘BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY’ – IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+ IN FEBRUARY 2021 (sic)”

Billie Eilish previously admitted she is “terrified and freaked out” about her documentary airing.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, she said: “I’ve seen no part of it. I’m terrified. I’m freaked out. They’ve been filming since like July of 2018 … Who has that much footage of them that they’ve never seen? I’m terrified.”

Whilst the documentary is expected to feature her meteorological rise to fame, it is unlikely to touch on her love life, with the music star liking to keep this private.

She said: “I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had; with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like, ‘What if it goes bad?'”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

Foo Fighters have released the video for 'Shame Shame', the first taste of their 12th album 'Medicine at Midnight', due in February.

4 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

1 day ago
BTS
BTS Dominate MTV Europe Video Awards

BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday, taking home four prizes.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Mashes With Stevie Nicks

Miley Cyrus has released a mashed-up version of her hit ‘Midnight Sky’ with Stevie Nicks’ ‘Edge of Seventeen’.

4 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Maluma Tease Collaboration

The Weeknd and Maluma both shared a promo picture of the pair on Twitter, leading fans to speculate that they have a song on the way.

5 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

5 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Teases ‘Something New’

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.

5 days ago