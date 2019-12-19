 New Music Releases for 20 December, 2020 - Noise11.com
Shane Nicholson Sleeping Dogs

New Music Releases for 20 December, 2020

by Gavin Ryan on December 20, 2019

in News,Noise Pro

Major new titles coming this week from: Shane Nicholson, but it’s mainly soundtracks this week for the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats (2019), 1917 and Guy Ritchie’s new gangster film ‘The Gentlemen’.

New releases for the week of the 20th & 27th of December. All track/singles below are Downloads (DL) unless otherwise stated:

SONY:
Albums;
Streetz Named Me – Doe Boy (DL)

Tracks;
December 20th:
Como Ser Feliz – AU/RA (+VS)
RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) (Remixes) – The Black Eyed Peas
Jack & Jill – Broken Back
Pulling at Threads – Dark Fortress
Daily Duppy – Digdat feat. GRM Daily
0979725 (6 Track) – Foo Fighters
I Truly Believe – Jay Chou (+VS)
Angelic Hoodrat – Kenny Mason (+VS)
Motives – Kenzie (+VS)
Stargazing (Tariq Pijning Edit) – Kygo & Justin Jesso
Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wale
One Thing Right (3xRemixes Pt.2) – Marshmello & Kane Brown
One Thing Right (Late Night Remix) – Marshmello & Kane Brown
Used to Love (3xRemixes) – Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis
One Night (6AM Remix) – MK x Sonny Fodera feat. Raphaella
Cash Cow (NGHTMRE & BLVK JVCK VIP) – NGHTMRE & Gunna
Dec. 21 – Prince Royce (+VS)
Not a Hobby (3 Tracks) – Sam Fischer
Better Half of Me (Ferreck Dawn Remix) – Tom Walker
Give Me Tonight – Brad Cox (VS only)
The Grey (VIXI) (Behind the Scenes) – Bury Tomorrow (VS only)
Courage: Making the Album – Celine Dion (VS only)
Netflix & Chill – Fredo (VS only)
Dirt Road – Georgia Mae (LV only)
Joke Ting – Goldlink feat. Ari Pensmith (VS only)
Selfish – Jessica Mauboy (VS only)
Say Nothin’ – O’Shea (VS only)
Nobody’s Favourite – Rick Ross feat. Gunplay (VS only)

December 27th:
Hold On – Martin Garrix with Matisse & Sadko feat. Michael Zitron
Alone Part II – Alan Walker & Ava Max
No Denying – J. Hus

The Orchard (distributed through Sony)
Albums;
December 20th:
Sakes 5th Ave. – Kool Keith (Volunteer Media) (DL)

December 27th:
Grime MC – Jme (Boy Better Know) (DL)

Tracks;
December 20th:
Where U From – B Wise feat. i.amsolo (Semi Pro Sound)
Tiger (Tayrell Remix) – Tora (LUSTRE)
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix) – Caroline Polachek (Perpetual Novice)
Santana – Jalmar (Alumi Records)
———————————————————————————————–
WARNER:
Albums;
Halestorm (10th Ann. Ed.) – Halestorm (2xColour Vinyl, one sea blue, one hightlighter yellow)
————————————————————————————————-
UNIVERSAL:
Albums;
Sleeping Dogs – Shane Nicholson (Lost Highways Aust.) (DL)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (expanded) – Billie Eilish (Interscope) (CD)
A Bath Full of Ecstasy (Remix Album) – Hot Chip (Domino) (DL)

Tracks;
December 16th:
Memory (from ‘Cats’) – Jennifer Hudson (Polydor)

December 18th:
Why Are You Here – Machine Gun Kelly (Bad/Interscope)

December 20th:
Live at Capital Studios – Sam Fender (Dew Process)
Lovers + Strangers – Starley (Central Station)
Lovers + Strangers – Starley feat. Mark Maxwell (Central Station)
Exit Wounds (EP) – Shane Nicholson (Lost Highway Aust.)
Pillow Talkin’ – Tyler Joe Miller (ABC Pop)
Melody of Love (PBR Streetgang Remix) – Hot Chip (Domino)
Knotty Pine (Live at Power Station) – Dirty Projectors (Domino)

December 27th:
Glad He’s Gone – Tove Lo (Island USA)
——————————————————————————————–
MGM:
Albums;
Psychotic_Window – Bjarki (Word & Sound/K7/Planet) (2xVinyl)
The Recording (EP) – Matthew Herbert (Word & Sound/Foom/Planet) (Vinyl)

Tracks;
December 20th:
Call a Friend – Kevin Borich feat. Russell Morris
Come Away (unplugged) – Sons of the East
615 Sessions – Casey Barnes
————————————————————————————————
INERTIA:
Albums;
Special Edition Part 1 – Fat Freddy’s Drop (Drop) (2xVinyl/2xDlx Vinyl)
Sorry to Bother You (Original Score) – Tune-Yards ($AD) (Vinyl)
Shame Engine / Blood Pleasure – Health & Beauty (Wichita) (DL/CD/Vinyl)
———————————————————————————————–
COMPILATIONS:
The Gentlemen – Soundtrack by Chris Benstead (Sony) (DL)
The Tiger Who Came to Tea – Soundtrack by David Arnold (Sony) (DL)
Clemency – Soundtrack by Kathryn Bostic (Sony) (DL)
1917 – Soundtrack by Thomas Newman (Sony) (DL)
etcetc Yearbook 2019 – Various (etcetc/The Orchard) (DL)
IT: Chapter 2 – Soundtrack by Benjamin Wallfisch (ADA/Waner) (Vinyl)
Joker – Soundtrack by Hildur Gudnadottir (ADA/Warner) (Vinyl)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Soundtrack by John Williams (Disney/UMA) (CD)
Cats: Highlights from the Film (2019) – Soundtrack (Polydor/UMA) (3 different DL editions/CD)
Uncut Gems – Soundtrack by Daniel Loptain (Warp/Inertia) (DL/CD/Vinyl)
Hit Country Australia Vol.4 – Various Artists (ABC Pop/UMA)

—————————————————————————————————
Legend:
DL = Download
CD = Compact Disc
CDS = CD Singles
2CD = Double CD
Deluxe = Deluxe Edition of CD with bonus disc or DVD
DDLxe = Deluxe Digital Edition
Vinyl – Vinyl Edition
VS = Video Single
LV = Lyric Video
VL = Video Longform
RT = Ringtone
DVD = DVD Disc
BR = Blu-ray disc
7” / 12” – Vinyl single
Cass = Cassette

Compiled by Gavin Ryan. (C) 2019
With information supplied by Sony Music Australia, Warner Brothers Australia, Universal/EMI, MGM & Planet, Inertia, Future Classic and The Orchard.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

