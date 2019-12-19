New Music Releases for 20 December, 2020

Major new titles coming this week from: Shane Nicholson, but it’s mainly soundtracks this week for the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats (2019), 1917 and Guy Ritchie’s new gangster film ‘The Gentlemen’.

New releases for the week of the 20th & 27th of December. All track/singles below are Downloads (DL) unless otherwise stated:

SONY:

Albums;

Streetz Named Me – Doe Boy (DL)

Tracks;

December 20th:

Como Ser Feliz – AU/RA (+VS)

RITMO (Bad Boys for Life) (Remixes) – The Black Eyed Peas

Jack & Jill – Broken Back

Pulling at Threads – Dark Fortress

Daily Duppy – Digdat feat. GRM Daily

0979725 (6 Track) – Foo Fighters

I Truly Believe – Jay Chou (+VS)

Angelic Hoodrat – Kenny Mason (+VS)

Motives – Kenzie (+VS)

Stargazing (Tariq Pijning Edit) – Kygo & Justin Jesso

Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wale

One Thing Right (3xRemixes Pt.2) – Marshmello & Kane Brown

One Thing Right (Late Night Remix) – Marshmello & Kane Brown

Used to Love (3xRemixes) – Martin Garrix feat. Dean Lewis

One Night (6AM Remix) – MK x Sonny Fodera feat. Raphaella

Cash Cow (NGHTMRE & BLVK JVCK VIP) – NGHTMRE & Gunna

Dec. 21 – Prince Royce (+VS)

Not a Hobby (3 Tracks) – Sam Fischer

Better Half of Me (Ferreck Dawn Remix) – Tom Walker

Give Me Tonight – Brad Cox (VS only)

The Grey (VIXI) (Behind the Scenes) – Bury Tomorrow (VS only)

Courage: Making the Album – Celine Dion (VS only)

Netflix & Chill – Fredo (VS only)

Dirt Road – Georgia Mae (LV only)

Joke Ting – Goldlink feat. Ari Pensmith (VS only)

Selfish – Jessica Mauboy (VS only)

Say Nothin’ – O’Shea (VS only)

Nobody’s Favourite – Rick Ross feat. Gunplay (VS only)

December 27th:

Hold On – Martin Garrix with Matisse & Sadko feat. Michael Zitron

Alone Part II – Alan Walker & Ava Max

No Denying – J. Hus

The Orchard (distributed through Sony)

Albums;

December 20th:

Sakes 5th Ave. – Kool Keith (Volunteer Media) (DL)

December 27th:

Grime MC – Jme (Boy Better Know) (DL)

Tracks;

December 20th:

Where U From – B Wise feat. i.amsolo (Semi Pro Sound)

Tiger (Tayrell Remix) – Tora (LUSTRE)

So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix) – Caroline Polachek (Perpetual Novice)

Santana – Jalmar (Alumi Records)

WARNER:

Albums;

Halestorm (10th Ann. Ed.) – Halestorm (2xColour Vinyl, one sea blue, one hightlighter yellow)

UNIVERSAL:

Albums;

Sleeping Dogs – Shane Nicholson (Lost Highways Aust.) (DL)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (expanded) – Billie Eilish (Interscope) (CD)

A Bath Full of Ecstasy (Remix Album) – Hot Chip (Domino) (DL)

Tracks;

December 16th:

Memory (from ‘Cats’) – Jennifer Hudson (Polydor)

December 18th:

Why Are You Here – Machine Gun Kelly (Bad/Interscope)

December 20th:

Live at Capital Studios – Sam Fender (Dew Process)

Lovers + Strangers – Starley (Central Station)

Lovers + Strangers – Starley feat. Mark Maxwell (Central Station)

Exit Wounds (EP) – Shane Nicholson (Lost Highway Aust.)

Pillow Talkin’ – Tyler Joe Miller (ABC Pop)

Melody of Love (PBR Streetgang Remix) – Hot Chip (Domino)

Knotty Pine (Live at Power Station) – Dirty Projectors (Domino)

December 27th:

Glad He’s Gone – Tove Lo (Island USA)

MGM:

Albums;

Psychotic_Window – Bjarki (Word & Sound/K7/Planet) (2xVinyl)

The Recording (EP) – Matthew Herbert (Word & Sound/Foom/Planet) (Vinyl)

Tracks;

December 20th:

Call a Friend – Kevin Borich feat. Russell Morris

Come Away (unplugged) – Sons of the East

615 Sessions – Casey Barnes

INERTIA:

Albums;

Special Edition Part 1 – Fat Freddy’s Drop (Drop) (2xVinyl/2xDlx Vinyl)

Sorry to Bother You (Original Score) – Tune-Yards ($AD) (Vinyl)

Shame Engine / Blood Pleasure – Health & Beauty (Wichita) (DL/CD/Vinyl)

COMPILATIONS:

The Gentlemen – Soundtrack by Chris Benstead (Sony) (DL)

The Tiger Who Came to Tea – Soundtrack by David Arnold (Sony) (DL)

Clemency – Soundtrack by Kathryn Bostic (Sony) (DL)

1917 – Soundtrack by Thomas Newman (Sony) (DL)

etcetc Yearbook 2019 – Various (etcetc/The Orchard) (DL)

IT: Chapter 2 – Soundtrack by Benjamin Wallfisch (ADA/Waner) (Vinyl)

Joker – Soundtrack by Hildur Gudnadottir (ADA/Warner) (Vinyl)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Soundtrack by John Williams (Disney/UMA) (CD)

Cats: Highlights from the Film (2019) – Soundtrack (Polydor/UMA) (3 different DL editions/CD)

Uncut Gems – Soundtrack by Daniel Loptain (Warp/Inertia) (DL/CD/Vinyl)

Hit Country Australia Vol.4 – Various Artists (ABC Pop/UMA)

Legend:

DL = Download

CD = Compact Disc

CDS = CD Singles

2CD = Double CD

Deluxe = Deluxe Edition of CD with bonus disc or DVD

DDLxe = Deluxe Digital Edition

Vinyl – Vinyl Edition

VS = Video Single

LV = Lyric Video

VL = Video Longform

RT = Ringtone

DVD = DVD Disc

BR = Blu-ray disc

7” / 12” – Vinyl single

Cass = Cassette

Compiled by Gavin Ryan. (C) 2019

With information supplied by Sony Music Australia, Warner Brothers Australia, Universal/EMI, MGM & Planet, Inertia, Future Classic and The Orchard.

