Nick Batterham Previews ‘Lovebirds’ Album With ‘No Perfect Man’ Video - Noise11.com

Nick Batterham’s sixth album ‘Lovebirds’ in due in April. He has previewed the album with the Ursula Woods directed ‘No Perfect Man’ video.

Ursula is a Tasmania-based film-maker. ‘Clockumentary’, her tongue-in-cheek “piss-take” on the music industry, screened at the 2020 Melbourne Documentary Film Festival.

About Nick’s ‘No Perfect Man’ she said said, “I was drawn to this song from the first listen. The piano, haunting guitar, strings and the sentiment really spoke to me. Lyrics immediately caught my attention such as “inner monologues”, “worries were reality” and of course the title itself. I felt compelled to capture Nick in his natural state, as he sets up to perform and also his performing self. There’s an honesty to that, a vulnerability and a truth which I find very beautiful. The drums kick in about halfway through the song so this allowed us to think of two worlds or two parts, letting the music and video bring them together side by side. This video will always be special to me because Nick’s performance to camera was magic. I was fortunate to work with Bree Sanders and we had a wonderful time shooting together.” –

Nick says, “The song mourns a love not given enough time to grow. It reflects upon modern relationships and how we construct ideals that undermine our own happiness. Parallel to this, looking inward, there is a constant desire to be a better person. That can cause us to under-appreciate our already positive attributes. How good is good enough? I wanted the clip to reflect this sense of self-reflection, of self-observation and scrutiny. I’m not particularly comfortable with being on camera but thought for this song it made sense. I trusted my dear friend Ursula to help me reveal something of myself.”

In 2019 Nick collaborated with artist Rone’s ‘Empire’ exhibition.

Nick has a member of Melbourne bands The Earthmen, Cordrazine and Blindside. He will launch ‘No Perfect Man’ in Richmond this Friday, 29 January.

Nick Batterham ‘No Perfect Man’ Single Launch

Friday 29 January

Palace of Magnificent Experiences (P.O.M.E)

267 Swan St, Richmond

7-9pm

