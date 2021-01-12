 Nick Jonas To Star In Jersey Boys Streaming Event - Noise11.com
Nick Jonas To Star In Jersey Boys Streaming Event

by Music-News.com on January 13, 2021

in News

Nick Jonas is in early talks to play Frankie Valli in an upcoming streaming event performance of the Tony-award winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

Graham King, the brains behind the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, is reportedly plotting the special, which will be similar to the Hamilton ‘event’, which aired on Disney+ last summer.

Deadline sources claim Jonas will sing Valli’s back catalogue with The Four Seasons as part of the show, which traces the band’s origins from Newark, New Jersey to the top of the charts.

The famous group suffered tragedy last year when founding member Tommy DeVito died at the age of 92 after contracting Covid-19.

The show debuted in San Diego in 2004, before transferring to the famous New York theatre district the following year. It was then brought to London’s West End in early 2008.

Among the awards Jersey Boys has won is Best Musical Show Album Grammy Award, Best New Musical Laurence Olivier Award and four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Clint Eastwood was behind the 2014 film version of the hit show, which starred John Lloyd Young as Valli.

