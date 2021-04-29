Nick Weaver of Deep Sea Arcade Dies Aged 37 - Noise11.com

Nick Weaver of Sydney band Deep Sea Arcade has died at the age of 37. His family announced that Nick was only diagnosed with bowel cancer weeks ago.

In a statement to radio Double J Nick’s family said, “He was in the midst of many projects including recording a new album with The Tambourine Girls, a disco record with Salmon Brothers, as well as a solo record, which his bandmates have pledged to finish and release soon.

“His creativity was only just blossoming, and he will be greatly missed.”

Deep Sea Arcade released their first record, the ‘Don’t Be Sorry’ EP in 2010. The album ‘Outlands’ was released in 2012. A second album ‘Blacklight’ came out in 2018.

Nick Weaver and Nic McKenzie formed Deep Sea Arcade in 2010.

Deep Sea Arcade have toured with with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Temples, The Charlatans, Girls, Kaiser Chiefs, Cloud Control and Modest Mouse.

They have toured the UK and Europe playing at Lowlands Festival (Netherlands), Wilderness Festival (UK), Secret Garden Party (UK) Primavera Sound Festival (Spain), Reeperbahn Festival (Germany), Live at Leeds (UK) Liverpool Sound City (UK) and The Great Escape (UK).

