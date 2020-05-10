 Nicki Minaj Jokes About Pregnancy Speculation - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj Jokes About Pregnancy Speculation

by Music-News.com on May 11, 2020

in News

Nicki Minaj is playing coy over baby rumours after appearing to tease Twitter followers about her pregnancy cravings and “nausea”.

Nicki Minaj has made no secret of her desire to start a family with husband Kenneth Petty, and during an online question and answer session late on Thursday, she did little to dismiss the baby speculation, instead joking about the symptoms expectant women typically experience.

Asked if she had been cooking much during the coronavirus lockdown, Nicki replied, “Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good.”

But it was her follow-up comment which had fans in a spin, as the 37 year old continued, “Been rlly (really) having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapenos. Ordered Chkn (chicken) nachos that didn’t come w/ (with) jalapenos. Who does that? Wow.”

The mention of “cravings” prompted one curious Twitter user to ask if she was “also throwing up in (the) morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot” – to which Nicki coyly responded, “Lmao (laughing my ass off). No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg (oh my God) what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo (sic).”

She continued to play along with the gossip as other devotees begged for her to share a photo of her “baby bump”.

“Yea in a couple of months,” she wrote. “The world ain’t ready yet (sic)”.

Nicki wed Petty last year.

music-news.com

