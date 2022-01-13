 Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac Dominate Australian Vinyl Chart of 2021 - Noise11.com
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition

Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition

Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac Dominate Australian Vinyl Chart of 2021

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Very few artists “popped” into the ARIA Top 10 vinyl albums of 2021. The end of year chart features Nirvana with two places, Queen at no 5, and 40+ year old albums by Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd in the Top 10.

The only pure pop title making the Top 10 of 2021 was Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’. While Adele is also considered Pop she also crosses into Soul, R&B.

Nirvana held down the no 2 and no 7 positions with the ‘Nevermind’ and ‘MTV – Unplugged In New York’ albums. Queen ‘Greatest Hits’, released in 1981, was at no 5, Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’, released in 1977 was at no 8 and Pink Floyd ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, released in 1973 was at no 9.

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ was also the overall no 31 biggest selling album on 2021. Cold Chisel’s ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ was the 38th biggest selling album in Australia of 2021 and best of albums by Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi and Green Day were also in the Top 10 overall of 2021.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman We Will Rock You We Will Rock You We Will Rock You Brian Mannix WWRY We Will Rock You Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Casey Donovan WWRY Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman We Will Rock You Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Queen + Adam Lambert photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cold Chisel All For You
INXS and Cold Chisel Had Two Of The Biggest Australian Albums Of 2021

INXS ‘The Very Best’ and Cold Chisel ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ both made ARIA’s Top 10 Australian Albums of 2021.

5 seconds ago
Adele 30
Australian Albums : Adele ’30’ Remains At No 1

Adele's fourth album "30" remains the No.1 Album in Australia for the first week of sales in 2022.

6 days ago
Adele 30
The ARIA Chart, It Has Become A Joke

A funny thing happens when you eliminate streaming from the ARIA sales figures. The manufactured pop machine disappears.

January 4, 2022
Australian Bird Collective Songs of Disappearance
Australian Bird Calls ‘Songs Of Disappearance’ Goes Up The Chart

Australia’s most unusual hit of 2021 got even bigger this week. The Australian Bird Calls ‘Songs of Disappearance’ actually increased in sales in its second week moving up the ARIA Chart from number 5 to number 3.

December 21, 2021
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
Australian Charts: ABBA Voyage Debuts At No 1

ABBA returns to the No.1 spot in Australia with their ninth studio album "Voyage", their first new material in forty years, and now their fifth chart-topping album locally.

November 16, 2021
Denis Handlin AM, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Australasia
ARIA Withdraws Denis Handlin Industry Icon Award

ARIA has withdrawn the Industry Icon Award given to Sony Chairman Denis Handlin in 2014.

October 15, 2021
ARIA Music Teacher of the Year Award nominees 2021
Announcement: ARIA Reveal Music Teacher Of The Year Award Nominees

ARIA is excited to announce the nominees for the 2021 ARIA Music Teacher Award.

October 6, 2021