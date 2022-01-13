Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac Dominate Australian Vinyl Chart of 2021 - Noise11.com

Very few artists “popped” into the ARIA Top 10 vinyl albums of 2021. The end of year chart features Nirvana with two places, Queen at no 5, and 40+ year old albums by Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd in the Top 10.

The only pure pop title making the Top 10 of 2021 was Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’. While Adele is also considered Pop she also crosses into Soul, R&B.

Nirvana held down the no 2 and no 7 positions with the ‘Nevermind’ and ‘MTV – Unplugged In New York’ albums. Queen ‘Greatest Hits’, released in 1981, was at no 5, Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’, released in 1977 was at no 8 and Pink Floyd ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, released in 1973 was at no 9.

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ was also the overall no 31 biggest selling album on 2021. Cold Chisel’s ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ was the 38th biggest selling album in Australia of 2021 and best of albums by Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi and Green Day were also in the Top 10 overall of 2021.

