One Direction Debut 10th Anniversary Video

Today, 23rd July, marks the 10th Anniversary of One Direction’s formation.

To celebrate, and as a thank you to their fans, a brand new One Direction anniversary celebration video has just been released. The video documents highlights of the band’s career, from their early video diaries to releasing their latest single ‘History’, including clips from music videos, live performances and candid behind the scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans.

Earlier today a special ‘10 Years of One Direction’ website launched, an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience. The site takes the form of a timeline through their 5 album eras, charting the history of the group, from The X Factor right up to the start of their hiatus. It hosts an archive of music videos, images, TV performances, behind the scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.

The website, hosted at 10YearsOf1D.com, crashed almost immediately after launch due to incredible fan demand worldwide. The team are currently working to get the site back on line ASAP.

In addition, Spotify today launched a newly enhanced ‘This Is One Direction’ playlist that includes a specially created ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ vertical video (the band’s first). There are also new video canvases for all 89 songs and storylines explaining the writing process for key tracks. To celebrate the day, Spotify have also revealed a One Direction billboard in Times Square, New York. See the playlist HERE.

Tonight at 7pm a newly enhanced 4k version of the official ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ video will be released on YouTube, and in the days following there will be an enhanced 4k video from each album as well as a live stream of the ‘Where We Are Tour’ DVD on 28th July.

There are also exciting activations happening across Apple Music, that include a competition where fans can win the chance to have their One Direction playlist made into an official one, whilst Amazon Music will be launching a [RE]DISCOVER One Direction playlist as part of their campaign and Alexa has been wishing a ‘Happy Birthday’ to the band. Reformatted EPs were released today across streaming platforms, featuring b-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks grouped into one place for fans to rediscover.

One Direction are a global phenomenon, having sold over 200 million records worldwide, with over 21 billion streams across all streaming platforms. In 2019 alone, the band generated over 3.6 billion streams across all platforms. Their YouTube channel has over 31m subscribers and over 10 billion views, and the combined reach of the bands official social pages is still 85.7 million (Facebook – 36m, Twitter – 30.7m and Instagram – 19m).

The band have won nearly 200 awards including 7 BRIT Awards, 4 MTV Music Awards, 6 Billboard Music Awards, 7 American Music Awards and 28 Kids Choice Awards. After the release of their album FOUR, One Direction became the first band in US Billboard 200 history to have their first four albums debut at No.1. In the UK 1D have had 4 No.1 albums and 4 No.1 singles, with every album they released being certified UK Platinum (Up All Night 3x UK Platinum, Take Me Home 3x UK Platinum, Midnight Memories 3x UK Platinum, FOUR 2x UK Platinum, Made In The A.M. UK Platinum).

