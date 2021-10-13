Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains Dies At Age 83 - Noise11.com

Paddy Moloney, the founder of Irish legendary folk group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.

Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement, “He brought a love of Irish music not just to the diaspora, but to all those across the world who heard his music and appreciated it for its own sake as it transcended all musical boundaries.”

Paddy Maloney formed The Chieftains in Dublin in 1962 and played on all of their albums through to the last one in 2012. The first album for The Chieftains ‘The Chieftains’ was released in 1964.

The Chieftains have collaborated with Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Van Morrison, Sting, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Mark Knopfler, Art Garfunkel, Willie Nelson, Tom Jones and Roger Daltrey.

The band won six Grammy Awards out of 18 nominations. The Chieftains have performed for Pope John Paul II, Senator Edward Kennedy and Queen Elizabeth II. In 1983 they performed on The Great Wall of China.

Co-founder Sean Potts died in 2014. Michael Tubridy retired in 1993.

The Chieftains played their final shows in 2020. The tour was postponed due to Covid.

