 Paloma Faith Wants To Make A Jazz Album - Noise11.com
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news

Paloma Faith Wants To Make A Jazz Album

by Music-News.com on December 3, 2020

in News

Paloma Faith recently teamed up with jazz superstar Gregory Porter on their original festive duet, ‘Christmas Prayer’ and now she wants to make her own jazz record.

Paloma has revealed she is keen to return to her roots and do a full album of jazz songs.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column at the virtual Attitude Awards on Tuesday night (01.12.20) – where she won The Honorary Gay Award – Paloma said: “I would love to (do a jazz album).

“That’s where I started. I do feel like that’s sort of my calling a little bit. I would like to.”

The 39-year-old singer revealed she came to collaborate with Gregory, 49, after meeting at a jazz club where they got up on stage to dance together.

She recalled: “I met Gregory in a jazz club and we just got up on stage together.

“I feel a lot of people need an uplift.

“It felt appropriate to inject some hope in an otherwise unstable time.”

Gregory said of their song in a press release: “Working on this Christmas song together with Paloma has been fun, I hope the passion and sheer joy that we put into this record will bring a little magic to everyone this Christmas! In the spirit of giving, Paloma will join me on ‘The Hang’ (My podcast) on New Years Eve – so tune in to ring in a bright future for us all in 2021.”

The pair recently featured on the Children in Need charity cover of Oasis’ hit ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, which also featured the likes of Cher, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz and Robbie Williams. 

Paloma released her fifth studio album, ‘Infinite Things’, last this month.

The collection deals with becoming a mother and her own relationship with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine.
Paloma – who is currently pregnant with her second child – said: “My USP is the fact that I am brutally honest.

“Some people find it shocking and some people find it liberating. And I feel like this album will do both of those things.”

As for Gregory, the Grammy-winner’s last studio album was August’s ‘All Rise’.

http://www.noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Shearer and Judith Owen
Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual  ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.

22 hours ago
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Justin Townes Earle Died From Drug Overdose

Steve Earle's singer/songwriter son, Justin Townes Earle, died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has concluded.

22 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Wants To Screw Her One More Time

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly requesting $436,000 (£320,700) a month in spousal and child support.

1 day ago
Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.

November 25, 2020
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Release Folklore Doco

Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

November 25, 2020
Courtney Barnett band
Courtney Barnett To Stream Concert From Melbourne In Cinemas Globally

Courtney Barnett will perform from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne for a global event that will stream live to cinemas all over the world on 17 December.

November 24, 2020
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Ripping Off Beyonce

Jennifer Lopez's performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night has drawn comparisons to Beyonce's at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

November 24, 2020