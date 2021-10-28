 Patti Smith, George Benson and The Wailers Have Leaked Their Own Bluesfest 2022 Dates - Noise11.com
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith, George Benson and The Wailers Have Leaked Their Own Bluesfest 2022 Dates

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

It appears George Benson, Patti Smith and The Wailers have let their fans in on a little secret before an official announcement has been made. Australian dates for April 2022 are on their official websites.

The Wailers have listed Bluesfest as well as a Sydney show on 21 April.

Wailers Bluesfest

Smith has two Sydney, two Melbourne and two New Zealand dates listed.

Patti Smith Bluesfest

George Benson has also spilled the beans.

George Benson Bluesfest

Bluesfest will have more to say with an official announcement next week. So far the all-Australian list includes Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes and the Teskey Brothers.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

