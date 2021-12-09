 Paul Kelly To Stream Making Gravy Concert - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly To Stream Making Gravy Concert

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly will stream is ‘Making Gravy’ concert from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 21 December.

Paul Kelly was recently name Australia’s Most Respected musician from Noise11.com and Australian Musician readers.

Kelly’s band for the Making Gravy show will be Vika and Linda Bull, Dan Kelly, Bill McDonald, Peter Luscombe, Ash Naylor and Cameron Bruce.

Paul says, “I’m really looking forward to these shows with the band and all our guests. We haven’t been able to play together much in Australia or overseas for the last two years. So this is a great chance to bring it all on home, all around the world.

Danny Keenan, Head of Business Development, eMusic Live Australia, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the amazing Paul Kelly, to stream his ‘Making Gravy’ concert on December 21 and welcome him to the roster of artists who’ve chosen eMusic Live as their live-streaming partner. eMusic Live will allow Paul the opportunity to engage with fans in a new way, capturing a global audience for his iconic Making Gravy events. eMusic Live strives to provide the most advanced commercial features to support live shows and streams, in a consumer friendly manner.”

Tickets for the streamed show are $20 from https://www.emusiclive.com/Paul_Kelly

