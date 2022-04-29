 Paul McCartney Played A 14 Song Set At Soundcheck For Some Ticket Holders - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney performs at AAMI Park Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Played A 14 Song Set At Soundcheck For Some Ticket Holders

by Paul Cashmere on April 29, 2022

in News

As part of Paul McCartney’s ticket structure, one of the options is to also watch the sound check.

Fans in Spokane, Washington today were treated to a 14 song soundcheck ahead of the first show of the Got Back tour tonight. (Here is the setlist for the first Got Back McCartney show in Spokane today).

The great thing about the McCartney soundcheck is that he will perform some songs that never make the concert setlist.

Paul McCartney VIP Soundcheck Setlist

Instrumental Jam
I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)
Drive My Car (from Rubber Soul, 1965)
One After 909 (from Let It Be, 1970)
Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)
C Moon (b-side of Hi Hi Hi, 1972)
Women and Wives (McCartney III, 2021 Japanese Edition)
San Francisco Bay Blues (from Unplugged, 1991)
Every Night (from McCartney, 1970)
Leaning on a Lamp Post (George Formby cover)
Midnight Special (from CHOBA B CCCP, 1988)
New (from New, 2013)
Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)
Lady Madonna (single for The Beatles, 1968)

