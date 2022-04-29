Paul McCartney Played A 14 Song Set At Soundcheck For Some Ticket Holders - Noise11.com

As part of Paul McCartney’s ticket structure, one of the options is to also watch the sound check.

Fans in Spokane, Washington today were treated to a 14 song soundcheck ahead of the first show of the Got Back tour tonight. (Here is the setlist for the first Got Back McCartney show in Spokane today).

The great thing about the McCartney soundcheck is that he will perform some songs that never make the concert setlist.

Paul McCartney VIP Soundcheck Setlist

Instrumental Jam

I Wanna Be Your Man (from With The Beatles, 1963)

Drive My Car (from Rubber Soul, 1965)

One After 909 (from Let It Be, 1970)

Let ‘Em In (from Wings At The Speed of Sound, 1976)

C Moon (b-side of Hi Hi Hi, 1972)

Women and Wives (McCartney III, 2021 Japanese Edition)

San Francisco Bay Blues (from Unplugged, 1991)

Every Night (from McCartney, 1970)

Leaning on a Lamp Post (George Formby cover)

Midnight Special (from CHOBA B CCCP, 1988)

New (from New, 2013)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (single for The Beatles, 1968)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

