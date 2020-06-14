 Penny Lane Signs Vandalised In Liverpool - Noise11.com
Penny Lane

Penny Lane Signs Vandalised In Liverpool

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2020

in News

Penny Lane road signs in Liverpool, UK have been vandalized following unsubstantiated claims that the Penny in Penny Lane is 1700’s slave trader James Penny.

For starters, there is absolutely no evidence that Penny Lane was named after James Penny, as discussed by Liverpool councilor Liz Makinson below.

The vandals blacked out the word Penny and wrote Racist about the signs sometime last Thursday night.

Penny Lane was made famous in the song by The Beatles.

Images of the vandalism have been posted all over social media.

Liverpool was the main port of the UK in the 1700s. However there are no links to James Penny with Penny Lane. He didn’t live in the area, he didn’t own land in the area and as many old streets were named for their residents, it is highly unlikely that the lane was named after Penny. In fact, the common meaning of Penny Lane is ‘worthless lane’ as the name was often given to insignificant laneways throughout the UK.

Local councillor and history teacher Liz Markinson has posted this evidence that the vandals got it wrong. Penny Lane was not named after James Penny and that the vandals are just plain criminals.

