 Perth's By The C Rescheduled For November - Noise11.com
Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann

Iva Davies of Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann

Perth’s By The C Rescheduled For November

by Announcement on April 2, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Zaccaria Concerts & Touring are excited to announce that in response to the global coronavirus pandemic 2020, BY THE C featuring Icehouse, which was to be held on April 5 in Perth, is now being rescheduled to Saturday 7th November, 2020. It will still be held at the same venue – City Beach Oval.

There is no change to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists. And now, it’s on a Saturday – so even better! All ticketholders can retain their ticket and use it for the rescheduled date, and don’t need to do anything further. We would urge you to hold on to your ticket if you can, so that we can still engage the performers, crew, food vendors, and the many contractors that rely on events like this for their livelihood.

Of course, should you not be able to attend on the new date and do not want to retain your ticket, refunds will be available. Please contact Ticketmaster, the authorised ticketing agent, to organise your refund. We ask you to exercise patience at this time.

BY THE C
Saturday 7th November, 2020
City Beach Reserve, Perth
Gates open at 1.00pm
Tickets are available at
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Noise11.com

