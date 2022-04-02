Peter Garrett Has Covid, Midnight Oil Darwin and Wollongong Shows Cancelled - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have cancelled two shows on the ‘Resist’ tour because Peter Garrett has tested positive to Covid.

The Darwin and Wollongong shows will not rescheduled.

In a statement at the Midnight Oil website they announced:

Midnight Oil are profoundly disappointed to announce that tonight’s show in Darwin and Wednesday’s show in Cairns have to be cancelled. Despite returning negative RATs, frontman Peter Garrett returned a positive PCR test late last night after experiencing flu-like symptoms so he now needs to remain in isolation for seven days. The band deeply regrets that these shows will be unable to proceed and sincerely apologise to all their NT and NQ fans who will be inconvenienced. They intend to resume their tour at the Sunshine Coast Stadium next Saturday night. Full refunds will be processed automatically for all ticket holders.”

Earlier in the tour, shows were postponed when drummer Rob Hirst contracted Covid.

The last four shows in the Australian leg of the Resist tour will be:

9 April, Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Stadium

13 April, Brisbane, Riverstage

19 April, Canberra, Stage 88

21 April, Sydney, Qudos Arena

