 Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring - Noise11.com
David Gilmour, music news, noise11.com

David Gilmour

Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2021

in News

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour insists he “absolutely” doesn’t want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be “free to do” what he wants.

Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, he said: “It has run its course, we are done. I’m all for Roger doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself.

“But I absolutely don’t want to go back. I don’t want to go and play stadiums. I’m free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Roger Waters and David have had a difficult friendship over the years, with Roger – who quit the group in 1985 – recently trying to make peace with David when he met up with him and Nick Mason, but it didn’t go to plan and he insisted that a reunion is just not going to happen.

He said at the time: “It wouldn’t be nice. It would be fucking awful. Obviously if you’re a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, well then you have a different point of view. But I had to live through it. That was my life. I know in the wake of it I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever … so be it! I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

And recalling the meeting previously, Roger insisted that he had tried to make amends.

Last year, he shared: “About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at an airport in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we find ourselves in. It bore no fruit, I’m sorry to say, but one of the things I asked for, I suggested that because whoever the 30 million of you are who subscribe to the web page, you do so because of the body of work the five of us created: That’s Syd (Barrett, me, Rick (Wright), Nick (Mason) and David (Gilmour) over a number of years. And in consequence, it seems to me that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and share our projects. David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and I’m irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

2 days ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

6 days ago
Zak and Harry Nilsson
Zak Nilsson Loses His Battle With Cancer

Zak Nilsson, the son of the late singer songwriter Harry Nilsson, has lost his battle with colon cancer.

6 days ago
Chris Barber
Chris Barber Dead At 90

Chris Barber, was one of the 'Three Bs' – along with Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball - who are considered to have defined traditional British jazz and led the 'Trad' revival of the 1950s and 1960s – and he died "peacefully in his sleep" after suffering with dementia, his record label The Last Music Company confirmed in a tribute post on its website.

March 3, 2021
Bee Gees
Barry Gibb Signals Another Bee Gees Documentary

Barry Gibb has revealed fans of the Bee Gees can expect a biographical film within the next couple of years, which is set to follow the 2020 documentary, 'The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

March 2, 2021
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Signal Recording Days May Be Over

The Who may not make another album because they won’t make any money from it.

March 1, 2021
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney To Publish New Book ‘The Lyrics 1956 to the Present’

Paul McCartney will publish a hard cover book of his lyrics in November. ‘The Lyrics 1956 to Present’ is two volumes and 154 McCartney song lyrics from all stages of his career.

February 25, 2021