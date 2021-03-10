Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour insists he “absolutely” doesn’t want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be “free to do” what he wants.

Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, he said: “It has run its course, we are done. I’m all for Roger doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself.

“But I absolutely don’t want to go back. I don’t want to go and play stadiums. I’m free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Roger Waters and David have had a difficult friendship over the years, with Roger – who quit the group in 1985 – recently trying to make peace with David when he met up with him and Nick Mason, but it didn’t go to plan and he insisted that a reunion is just not going to happen.

He said at the time: “It wouldn’t be nice. It would be fucking awful. Obviously if you’re a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, well then you have a different point of view. But I had to live through it. That was my life. I know in the wake of it I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever … so be it! I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

And recalling the meeting previously, Roger insisted that he had tried to make amends.

Last year, he shared: “About a year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at an airport in London, where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we find ourselves in. It bore no fruit, I’m sorry to say, but one of the things I asked for, I suggested that because whoever the 30 million of you are who subscribe to the web page, you do so because of the body of work the five of us created: That’s Syd (Barrett, me, Rick (Wright), Nick (Mason) and David (Gilmour) over a number of years. And in consequence, it seems to me that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and share our projects. David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and I’m irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments