 Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Might Have A No 1 Album In UK This Week - Noise11.com
Nick Mason

Nick Mason

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Might Have A No 1 Album In UK This Week

by Music-News.com on September 22, 2020

in News

Ava Max and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason lead an eclectic and extremely close Official Albums Chart Update, with just 1,700 chart sales currently separating the Top 5.

Heading for Number 1 is US pop star Ava Max with her debut album Heaven & Hell. Ava’s breakout single Sweet but Psycho reached the top spot on the Official Singles Chart in the final week of 2018, which it held for four weeks. The collection also includes Top 40 hits So Am I and Kings & Queens.

Close behind at Number 2 are Prog supergroup Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets’ with Live At The Roundhouse. Led by the Pink Floyd drummer, the album is a live recording taken from the band’s sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019.

At Number 3, Yusuf / Cat Stevens could land his ninth Top 10 album with Tea For The Tillerman 2 – a rerecording of the singer-songwriter’s 1970 album, which originally peaked at Number 20.

Meanwhile, hip-hop duo Run The Jewels re-enter at Number 4 with RTJ4 following its release on physical formats – the album landed at Number 18 in June on its initial digital-only release. Rounding off the Top 5, UK rapper Potter Payper could earn his first Top 40 collection with Training Day 3.

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys’ new record Alicia is eyeing up a Top 10 debut at Number 7, just ahead of country musician Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now at Number 8, potentially his first UK Top 10 album.

Singer, songwriter and producer Charli XCX is set to return to the Top 40 with her lockdown album How I’m Feeling Now, currently at 11 following a vinyl release, while comedic actor Matt Berry is at Number 15 with his sixth studio album Phantom Birds.

Further down, Neil Young’s latest EP The Times (29) could make a Top 40 debut, while David Bowie’s 1975 album Young Americans (30) is on course to re-enter the chart following a 45th anniversary vinyl reissue.

Finally, Fun City by singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light could make a Top 40 debut, at Number 39 midweek.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roy Head
Roy Head Dies Aged 79

Roy Head, best known for his 1965 global hit ‘Treat Her Right’, has died at the age of 79.

16 mins ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Osbourne’s Quarantine After Jack’s Daughter Tests Covid Positive

Sharon Osbourne was forced to sit out a planned studio return to her TV show The Talk on Monday because she's in quarantine.

10 hours ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Van Morrison Is A Covidiot It Turns Out

Van Morrison has outed himself as a idiot, a Covidiot to be exact.

4 days ago
JIMI HENDRIX Both Sides of the Sky
Jimi Hendrix Died 50 Years Ago On 18 September 1970

18 September 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Jimi Hendrix.

4 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Book To Be Published In 2021

The Beatles will deliver a new book ‘Get Back’ in 2021 to coincide with the release of the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie.

5 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty is Amused and Confused That Trump Used Fortunate Son At A Rally

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and songwriter John Fogerty is amusing Trump has used his song ‘Fortunate Son’ at a rally. The song is about rich people who avoided the draft by abusing their privilege.

September 15, 2020
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby
Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

September 9, 2020