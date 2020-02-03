Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Release Live Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will release a live album of his ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show.

The ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show features early Pink Floyd music from before ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’.

‘Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse’ was recorded in April and May 2019. “The Roundhouse in London featured Pink Floyd in 1966. It is a big part of Pink Floyd history,” Nick Mason said.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse Tracklisting

Beginnings

Interstellar Overdrive

Astronomy Domine

Lucifer Sam

Fearless

Obscured by Clouds

When You’re In

Remember A Day

Arnold Layne

Vegetable Man

If

Atom Heart Mother

The Nile Song

Green Is The Colour

Let There Be More Light

Childhood’s End

Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

See Emily Play

Bike

One Of These Days

A Saucerful Of Secrets

Point Me At The Sky

‘Live At The Roundhouse’ will screen in cinrams for one day only on 10 March, 2020. https://www.nickmasonfilm.com

UK and European Tour

Thursday 23rd April – Guildford G Live

Friday 24th April – Brighton Dome

Saturday 25th April – Oxford New Theatre

Monday 27th April – Ipswich Regent

Wednesday 29th April – Dublin Convention Centre

Friday 1st May -York Barbican

Saturday 2nd May – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Monday 4th May – Southampton Mayflower

Tuesday 5th May Cardiff St David’s Hall

Thursday 7th May London Royal Albert Hall

Friday 8th May Liverpool Philharmonic

Saturday 9th May Sheffield City Hall

Monday 11th May Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 12th May Bath Forum

Thursday 14th May Gateshead Sage

Friday 15th May Manchester Apollo

Saturday 16th May Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday 18th May – Brussels Cirque Royale

Tuesday 19th May – Luxembourg Den Atelier

Wednesday 20th May – Freiburg Konzerthaus

Friday 22nd May – Paris – Grand Rex

Saturday 23rd May – Lucerne KKL

Sunday 24th May – Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle

Tuesday 26th May – Vienna Gasometer

Wednesday 27th May – Prague Forum

Thursday 28th May – Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle

Saturday 30th May – Muenster Munsterlandhalle

Sunday 31st May – Eindhoven Muziekgebouw

Tuesday 2nd June – Hamburg Laeiszhalle

Wednesday 3rd June – Berlin Tempodrom

Friday 5th June – Randers Vaerket

Sunday 7th June – Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth

