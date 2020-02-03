Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason To Release Live Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason will release a live album of his ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show.
The ‘Saucerful of Secrets’ show features early Pink Floyd music from before ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’.
‘Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse’ was recorded in April and May 2019. “The Roundhouse in London featured Pink Floyd in 1966. It is a big part of Pink Floyd history,” Nick Mason said.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse Tracklisting
Beginnings
Interstellar Overdrive
Astronomy Domine
Lucifer Sam
Fearless
Obscured by Clouds
When You’re In
Remember A Day
Arnold Layne
Vegetable Man
If
Atom Heart Mother
The Nile Song
Green Is The Colour
Let There Be More Light
Childhood’s End
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
See Emily Play
Bike
One Of These Days
A Saucerful Of Secrets
Point Me At The Sky
‘Live At The Roundhouse’ will screen in cinrams for one day only on 10 March, 2020. https://www.nickmasonfilm.com
UK and European Tour
Thursday 23rd April – Guildford G Live
Friday 24th April – Brighton Dome
Saturday 25th April – Oxford New Theatre
Monday 27th April – Ipswich Regent
Wednesday 29th April – Dublin Convention Centre
Friday 1st May -York Barbican
Saturday 2nd May – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Monday 4th May – Southampton Mayflower
Tuesday 5th May Cardiff St David’s Hall
Thursday 7th May London Royal Albert Hall
Friday 8th May Liverpool Philharmonic
Saturday 9th May Sheffield City Hall
Monday 11th May Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 12th May Bath Forum
Thursday 14th May Gateshead Sage
Friday 15th May Manchester Apollo
Saturday 16th May Edinburgh Usher Hall
Monday 18th May – Brussels Cirque Royale
Tuesday 19th May – Luxembourg Den Atelier
Wednesday 20th May – Freiburg Konzerthaus
Friday 22nd May – Paris – Grand Rex
Saturday 23rd May – Lucerne KKL
Sunday 24th May – Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle
Tuesday 26th May – Vienna Gasometer
Wednesday 27th May – Prague Forum
Thursday 28th May – Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle
Saturday 30th May – Muenster Munsterlandhalle
Sunday 31st May – Eindhoven Muziekgebouw
Tuesday 2nd June – Hamburg Laeiszhalle
Wednesday 3rd June – Berlin Tempodrom
Friday 5th June – Randers Vaerket
Sunday 7th June – Bad Honnef Insel Grafenwerth
