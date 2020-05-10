Pink’s Husband Honours Mothers Day

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, has honoured his wife on International Mother’s Day, insisting she’s a “true hero”.

The mum-of-two, who recently battled the coronavirus, woke up on Sunday to a lovely social media note from her man.

“This is a next level mother right here,” he wrote beneath a photo of the Trouble singer posing alongside the couple’s daughter Willow and son Jameson, who isn’t wearing any pants in the sweet snap. “The love and attention that she gives to our children, is second to none. Her ability to juggle mother, musician, wife, and friend is crazy!!

“Through this crazy quarantine and covid infection, she has been the true hero of our house. Jameson has had a rough road w/ (with) getting sick, and she has been a champion. I’m so proud of you baby for the mother and person that you are. Be proud, and enjoy your Mother’s Day. And yes, I had to draw pants on Jameson since we can’t keep clothes on him. I love you baby!!!!”

Hart had to cover his son’s exposed genitals with a pair of coloured-on red shorts for the Instagram shot.

Norman Reedus also honoured Diane Kruger and Helena Christensen, the mothers of his two kids, with a Mother’s Day post, while there were also celebrity tributes via social media from Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, and Demi Moore.

Miley called her mum, Tish, the “most supportive mommy ever”, while posting a shot of her mother in her Mother’s Daughter music video last year.

“Mothers Daughter for life (sic)! You always told me I would make it, so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you,” Miley captioned the Instagram snap. She also shared a gallery of snapshots of herself and Tish.

Demi Moore posted a throwback photo of herself with her grandmother and her mother, Virginia King, cradling the actress’ eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, as a baby.

“Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kravitz also honoured her mother, Lisa Bonet, by posting a throwback photo of the actress, Brooke Shields posted a vacation snap of herself with her kids and added: “I love being your mama!! Happy Mother’s Day”, while model mum Adriana Lima celebrated “not only mother’s but every woman because every single one of us are naturally born with the motherly instinct (sic)”.

“For all the woman driven by the heart… HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MY UNIVERSAL SISTERS (sic).”

Miranda Lambert posted a 1980s shot of her mum, Beverly June Hughes, and called her “one of the greatest mamas of all time”.

There were also Mother’s Day tributes from Lauren London, who posted a photo of her sons Kameron and Kross hugging, Ashley Graham, January Jones, Miranda Kerr, Celine Dion, Robert Downey, Jr, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Julia Roberts, who also celebrated the 60th birthday of pal Bono.

