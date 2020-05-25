Port Fairy Folk Festival Still Plans To Go Ahead for 2021

The Port Fairy Folk Festival will go ahead as planned in 2021.

The festival organisers have today issued the following statement about 2021:

It’s hard to believe that just over two months ago we were celebrating live folk music in our seaside village. The Festival committee met this week and the 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival is still scheduled to take place in March 2021.

The success of this year’s Festival proved that the love for live folk music is alive and well, however with the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is difficult to predict what the future holds for the Port Fairy Folk Festival and other major events across Australia.

The lead time to comfortably organise and arrange the 2021 Port Fairy Folk Festival is around 10 months and having completed the review of this year’s event, the Festival organisers and committee have commenced planning.

The Festival is adhering to the Government’s health restrictions and advice. This is new territory for the Festival organisers and without the release of information from Government on mass gatherings and restrictions in 2021, we are working under the assumption that next year’s festival will be a smaller event than previous years.

We are also planning for smaller crowds, understanding that the economic impact and health fears of COVID-19 may keep audiences at bay.

We will follow the Chief Health Officer’s advice relating to major events and gatherings and update our audiences along the way as we continue our efforts to produce the best possible Port Fairy Folk Festival on the long weekend in March 2021.